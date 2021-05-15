Acceptance is a hard trait to come by, and for many of us seniors, it’s a pill that’s especially difficult to swallow, especially when it has to do with recognizing that we may not always be able to do some of the things that we once did quite easily. Physical ailments can sometimes get the best of us, whether they’re merely a minor annoyance or something more severe. Indeed, it’s hard to ignore any setback, but a serious malady can be difficult to deal with at any age.
Some folks get by on faith, which is a wonderful thing. The ability to put matters into the hands of a higher power often sustains those in deep despair. Granted, faith can be put to the test when things seem especially bleak. That’s when it takes exceptional strength to avoid giving up. As the classic song once said, “only the strong survive.”
That’s why I fail to understand the idea that someone would take their own life. I believe that where there’s life, there’s hope. Indeed, life is a gift, and it seems selfish to squander it. I know that sounds trite and judgmental, and unless one was in a similar situation, it’s all but impossible to know what would cause someone to want to end it all.
I had a dear friend who was smart, funny, financially stable and always upbeat. But at a point in time, I lost contact with him despite continued efforts to get back in touch. After several months of trying to no avail, his wife phoned to inform me that he had taken his own life. Suddenly, for no explicable reason. She said that he left a note behind that simply stated, “Lee will understand.”
I didn’t. Had I known what was troubling him at the time, I would have reached out and consoled or comforted him. I was never given that chance. I never got any hint that he was plagued by inner demons. I knew he liked to drink, but I never saw it get out of hand. As a result, that message he left behind haunts me even now.
As much as I like to remain optimistic and not let the issues that accompany aging trouble me too much, I do recognize that we seniors often have to deal with issues we’re not prepared for. I consider myself to be in pretty good health, and I’m certainly thankful that I can say that, but there are days when I feel a bit dragged out and not especially motivated to do anything I should do, whether it’s work, walking the dogs or simply going about my day. My allergies have been brutal this year, and there are times when simply getting up from a chair makes me feel shaky and unsteady.
However, those are minor maladies, and for the most part I still stay active. Yet that’s all the more reason to accept the fact that the ailments that accompany aging are bound to take hold.
As I’ve often stated, I find it hard to think of myself any differently now than I did 30 or 40 years ago. Like most people, I know I look different on the outside, but inside I’m still that 35 year old guy who’s smart in some regards, but also naive and insecure in others. I do have more confidence now, but I also recognize the fact that life is fragile and at any moment, it can all be taken away. The recent spate of shootings confirms that fact. However my faith sustains me, and I don’t dwell on those dire possibilities. Somehow I believe that my good fortune will continue, that God and my angels above will continue to look out for me, and that if I take care of myself, make good decisions and don’t go astray, I will ultimately be OK.
I often tell my wife, Alisa, that she worries too much, especially about things that may or may not happen. Why expend unnecessary energy by being concerned with problems that are yet to happen. In most cases, they never do.
I’ve never been good in any crisis, and I can admit that I don’t have the patience needed to persevere. So for me, acceptance is the tool I need to deal with my failings and foibles. I try to be honest with myself and meet my full potential without taking on more than I can handle.
Alisa will tell you that I’m not always great in that regard. I’m kind of a fool for affirmation, and if an editor offers me an assignment, I’ll take on the task even if my plate is full. I’m always driven by that need to please.
That’s acceptance of another kind ... that is, the recognition that none of us are perfect. People sometimes disappoint us, and tolerance sometimes has to supersede trust when it comes to dealing with others.
Acceptance isn’t always easy, but it’s one of the best tools we have.
And now, on a musical note…
And for the record, consider this:
A person born in 1933 was 45 in ’78.
Hmmmm. Take that fact for a spin…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.