I’m always amazed — and astounded — at the vitality of our seniors. Of course, I’m a wee bit partial, but being that many of my friends are in their 60s and 70s, it’s apparent to me that we, as a demographic, are no longer the stereotypical “old folks” that fit the image we had of our grandparents when we were young. Granted, there’s a decided change of perspective, given the fact that today’s seniors are part of a generation that came of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s, when social awareness and cultural diversity became the norm. So too, the explosion of entertainment, precipitated by the prevalence of rock and roll and the ever-increasing opportunities for viewing, listening and experiencing all that life has to ensured a wealth of possibilities and potential for fuller enjoyment and enrichment throughout our later years.
Sadly, there are those who don’t give us the credit we deserve. Aegism rears its ugly head in the form of jest, resentment and outright criticism when we assert ourselves and inject a bit of common sense into a discussion. The lessons we’ve learned are dismissed by those who have yet to learn or understand the life lessons we’ve absorbed during our time on earth, and, out of ignorance, dismissed or ignored.
That’s such a shame. However, we should never feel shamed simply because we may possess the intelligence that others may lack. Common sense may be in short supply, but that doesn’t mean it should be discounted.
I know that there are times when I may become overly intent on proving a point. Some may say I’m argumentative. They say I’m unwilling to let things go. Naturally, I disagree.
We need to stand up for ourselves. Don’t let the bullies win. If we do, we’re simply giving them a free pass. Nobody wins when misguided arrogance is allowed to prevail.
Nobody has the right to put us down. That’s because we are who we are and proudly so. We’ve earned that right to assert our true selves. And as far as I’m concerned, if anyone objects, that’s their problem, not ours. Nobody can dictate what they think we ought to be. That’s our right to decide. As far as we seniors are concerned, if we made it this far, we’re obviously doing something right.
In other words, we’re doing okay.
An array of possibilities
I sometimes feel like I live three lives simultaneously. There’s my life in real time, which is pretty darn great, since I live in Blount County, a treasure in itself. I have my nocturnal existence, owing tot he fact that I’m a prolific dreamer and that surreal, cerebral life seems so real in that nighttime circumstance. Then I’m the person I strive to be — wise, gracious, compassionate and unwilling to let bullies and fools stand in my way.
Admittedly, the latter life is not always within reach, but I still strive for the ideal. Maybe, I’m overreaching or simply shoring up too much ambition, but I believe that we have more possibilities for living the life that we want than we often give ourselves credit for. I can’t say I enjoy every dream — some bring me back to a former life that wasn’t especially pleasant — but for the most part they affirm the fact that there is a greater “me.” Dreaming unlocks inhibitions, and allows us to see a fantasty life that’s beyond the realms of our realities.
At the same time, I find it inspiring that we seniors are wise enough to realize that we do have choices in the way we live our lives. We can see the things that are important, especially when it comes to having respect for ourselves and showing respect for others
At this special time of year, when we rejoice in the wonder of the season, it’s especially important — and I would argue — essential to be lead as far as kindness is concerned. There’s enough hate and intolerance in this world as it is. Many of the things we were taught to respect regarding the basic tenants of what’s right and what’s wrong — respect for the law, respect for our Constitution and our system of government, the need for kindness, tolerance and understanding — regardless of our political beliefs and societal differences — often seem as if they’re being challenged and under siege.
And finally …
As we enter a new year, let’s resolve to adhere to the principles of right and wrong, decency and what matters most as far as our common concerns. Everyone deserves respect … and as seniors, we can set an example. In so doing, we will hopefully get the credit we so decidedly deserve.
My wish for you is that this holiday season is the best you’ve ever had. Merry Christmas, happy Chanukah and a wonderful Kwanza to one and all! May the joy that accompanies a wonderful life always be yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.