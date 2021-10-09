During the time we spend on this planet, many people pass through our lives. Some stay forever tethered, but all too often others appear at various points in our lives only to disappear forever.
They make an indelible impression while sharing time, even if only briefly, and then fade into the recesses of our memories.
Even with Facebook, social media and all the other modern means of keeping in touch, it’s inevitable that we often find our ourselves unable to keep the connection. It’s a shame really, but as Shakespeare famously wrote, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances ...”
I find that those people who populate our existence are centered around specific chapters in our lives. There are, of course, the childhood chums, the gang we palled around with when we were precocious teenagers, the high school buddies, the college crowd, the people who populated the workplace, and eventually, the friends we make later in life and become part of our support system. The latter we come to depend on when illness or a crisis take a toll.
Last weekend, I had opportunity to go on a guys’ retreat to North Carolina with two of my best friends, Bob and Scott. We hiked, we explored, we socialized, we did some sightseeing. But best of all, we had time to hang out and enjoy one another’s company. It was special, a time well spent with two kindred spirits that I suspect will be there for me should I ever need them ... and me for them if the opposite is true.
We’re like brothers from different mothers, true friends, bound together by common interests but mostly by mutual affection. They seem to know me and I them. That kind of synergy is rare indeed, but it is necessary. In today’s world, where division tears us apart and sometime creates what seems like an insurmountable divide, it’s important to know that we have people who we can count on, who can forgive our failings, shortcomings or even an occasional lack of awareness.
Even when we have disagreements, we can quickly put them aside, do away with potential grudges and know that our bonds remain intact.
Hold those people close. They may not be related by blood, but they are family nevertheless. Never take friendship for granted. It’s a light that never dims, a constant in an uncertain world, an anchor that never loosens or lets loose. It’s a bond that defines humanity itself.
“No man is an island entire of itself,” the poet once wrote. “Every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main ... any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.”
Those words mean more today than ever before.
On the other hand, I’ve decided that I’m going to establish a no-criticism zone around myself.
Frankly, I’ve grown weary of people who offer unwanted critiques of me and the way I pursue my principles. I’ve gotten a lot of that lately and I’m beginning to resent it. Call me thin-skinned, but I have to wonder what gives anyone the right to criticize other folks simply for stating an opinion. One so-called friend questioned why I still work. He told me my life was boring. Another refused to stop calling me names, and then insisted I give him the right to continue. Still another said that my thoughts about a certain situation were invalid. And this all transpired within 24 hours!
I’m not sure why they did that, but I am certain that I don’t like it.
When we get to a certain age, I believe we have the right to live our lives the way we want to as long as kindness and consideration prevail. We’ve formed our own concepts, made our own decisions and hopefully benefitted from those choices as well.
We’ve earned the right to do things the way we want. I won’t tell you how to live your life and hope you won’t attempt to tell me how to live mine.
We can differ in our opinions, our politics or our religious beliefs. However, criticizing someone else and trying to make them feel small because of a lack of understanding about what motivates them or what makes them happy is inappropriate, rude and condescending.
So let me end with a little ditty I recently came across called the “Senility Prayer.”
“God grant me the senility to forget the people I never liked anyway, the good fortune to run into the ones I do, and the eyesight to tell the difference.”
Amen.
