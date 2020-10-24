I don’t subscribe to stereotypes or generalities. There’s a clear danger in that — one that leads to prejudice, deliberate disenfranchisement and all the other perils that accompany bigotry and discrimination.
That said, impatience seems to be a trait to which many seniors subscribe. There are reasons that of course, often having to do with the fact that people of an older age are sometimes under the impression that there’s only a finite amount of time to do all they had hoped to accomplish, given that age expectancy and physical limitations can be constrained.
Being an impatient person myself, I can offer another reason why one might feel the need to get things done without waiting for others to do their share. It derives from a feeling of frustration in tandem with the need to overcome obstacles that get in the way.
Indeed, we’ve often had the opportunity to work out things by simply opting for the simplest solution. We have foresight, as well as the ability to peer through the proverbial rearview mirror at earlier encounters, and that’s helped us to navigate through potential problems that might help us going forward.
We seniors can be problem solvers, simply because we’ve dealt with these dilemmas before.
Of course, impatience has its downside as well. We may be prone to discount other opinions or to go about things in our own way, simply because we don’t want to put up with someone’s seemingly irrational advice. Tolerance falls by the wayside, and that’s a difficulty that also needs to be overcome.
On the other hand, in a world where people can make such seemingly illogical choices and exhibit such bad behavior, impatience may sometimes seem acceptable. We should be impatient with those who continue to do things that show no regard for the feelings of others, and in some cases, may even put people at risk.
For example, I’m getting mighty impatient with folks who don’t seem to want to take the pandemic seriously. With cases still on the rise, and the American death toll at 220,000 as of this writing, it’s long past time we view it as the threat it is.
I’ve heard from people who dismiss those numbers, insisting that COVID-19 is just another another health hazard, akin to getting the flu or becoming involved in an automobile accident. That’s despite the fact that this particular pandemic has become the third-leading cause of death in this country even as the number of cases climb higher.
It’s like saying that the nearly 60,000 Americans who died in combat during the Vietnam War were insignificant compared to the nearly 300,000 servicemen and women who died in World War II. That’s an affront to decency, and it negates the lives lost. In truth, that number of fatalities from COVID now exceeds the total number of American combat deaths from World War I, the Korean War and the Iraqi war combined.
Yes, it’s a significant number.
So when people refuse to wear masks, even in places where it’s mandated, it rouses my ire. I have no patience for the lack of consideration for the safety of others. The fact is, wearing masks isn’t about simply protecting yourself; it’s about showing care and concern for others, To think otherwise is purely selfish and, I might add, abusive.
I also find that I’m getting impatient with people who deliberately distort the facts and make unsubstantiated statements that have no bearing on reality. Anytime anyone makes bogus accusations that have no basis in reality, it accelerates my impatience to the point where I’m simply unwilling to engage.
Yes, reality is often determined by the way we perceive it, but unfounded rumors aimed at discrediting or denouncing another individual are simply slander and ought not be tolerated. Let’s stick to the facts, folks, and not veer into falsehoods and trivialities.
We’re in a bitter campaign cycle right now, making it arguably the most angry, antagonistic and divisive election this country has encountered during the past 150 years. I know that several of my friends won’t communicate with me because we find ourselves on opposite sides of the political divide, and the animus is such that out differences divide us, shattering our relationships. The anger is embedded so deeply and the hostility so profound, those scars may never heal.
It’s yet another tragic toll taken by a year that’s had no shortage of sadness.
So what are we to do? The debates have gotten us nowhere. Conversations become contentious. We’re so entrenched in our own rhetoric and political posturing that it’s virtually impossible to change anyone’s opinion.
Ultimately, the solution may be simple: Push those contentious conversations aside. Let them lie. And then move on. Friendships are precious. Politics and pontificating are not. Let’s use our impatience to push past our differences and get to the things that matter most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.