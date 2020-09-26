As a senior, my memory of presidential elections and the other turbulent times that have plagued our nation goes back pretty far. One of my earliest recollections is of seeing President Dwight D. Eisenhower on a tiny black and white flickering TV set in my parents’ den. It must have been the early to mid-‘50s and I suspect he was probably talking about the Suez Canal crisis at the time.
Of course, I was too young to grasp whatever message he was sharing with the American people, but I do recall that sense of calm, command and authority that he conveyed in that broadcast. Even though I was only a toddler, I felt a sense of reassurance, as if it was my own father speaking to me about our family or friends.
Sadly, there’s no such reassurance directed our way anymore. We’re bombarded with reasons we need to worry and angry denunciations meant to intimidate and cast doubt on what the other side has to say. We hear half-truths, excuses and speeches meant to promote political aspiration and division. There’s no need to name names. As they used to say in every episode of The X-Files, the truth is out there. And despite any and all attempts to manipulate it, or steer it a certain way, truth will always win out overall.
Fast forward 65 years or so to a day last week when I had an opportunity to watch a forthcoming documentary titled “Jimmy Carter, Rock and Roll President.” As the title implies, the focus of the film is about Carter’s connection to music — all kinds of music, from rock to jazz to classical and gospel — and the many musicians with whom he formed a lasting bond — Bob Dylan, Gregg Allman and Willie Nelson, among them. Everyone who was interviewed for the project testified to Carter’s passion and sense of purpose, his humanity, humility and love of people, his belief in God and his faith in the power of the presidency.
The most poignant moments of all revolve around interviews with Carter himself. He was 93 when the interview for the film took place two years ago. He’s 95 now, and yet his vigor and dedication remain undiminished. He’s still out there working alongside the Carter Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, building homes for the less fortunate, giving his time for public service, and sharing his love of life and the music that serves as its soundtrack. His smile is as radiant as always, and when he talks about the need for truth, honesty and staying true to the tenets of American democracy, one can’t helped but be moved by his stirring sense of responsibility.
Mind you, Carter was far from the perfect president, and like all of us, he’s a flawed human being. He knew that well. He was brought up in the church and, as far as I know, still conducts services at the same church in Plains, Georgia, that he’s attended his entire life. So I don’t bring him up for any political purpose.
I belong to no political party and I remain an independent nonpartisan, neither liberal nor conservative, but rather a person who makes his choices based on what I perceive to be the best course and the best person to take us there.
Still, as a senior, I am inspired by Jimmy Carter, a wise and revered elder who offers an example of how one can remain active, involved, caring and committed. I believe there’s a lesson to be learned from that, that is, how to maintain an attitude that’s profoundly positive and using it to find a cause greater than self. That’s a true hero, and one worth revering.
A distant divide
As I noted in a previous column, the distance and divide has increased exponentially since the pandemic first appeared and now, with an election only a few weeks away, communication has suffered immensely. People I’ve known for decades are keeping their distance due to political disagreement, and everyone seems to be pointing fingers and calling each other names without bothering to stick to the facts or talk rationally about the issues that confront us all. The pandemic itself has become a point of contention, with people refusing to wear masks or maintain social distancing not only to protect themselves, but also to unselfishly show concern for others.
I believe that we need to respect one another and remember that we’re all Americans who are in this together, and no matter what side of the divide we’re on, we survive — and thrive — by maintaining our ideals and by being respectful for one another, even when we disagree.
We can disagree without being disagreeable, and as seniors we ought to be the ones to share those examples we ourselves learned long ago.
Be safe everyone. And while you’re at it, be kind as well.
