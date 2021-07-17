We’ve all heard the adage that insists that everyone should act their age. Yet, who sets the standard when it comes to deciding what’s appropriate for any particular person? Who should dictate what constitutes proper behavior if based on age alone?
That’s no one’s business. Yet there are those who would restrain conduct that they may not deem age appropriate. Why are they qualified to weigh in as judge and jury when it comes to someone else’s behavior? Sadly, all too often, seniors are treated like children, shamed into believing they’re incapable of deciding for themselves how to behave or simply live their lives.
Giving in to someone else’s idea of how we ought to govern ourselves is nothing less than a violation of personal freedom and the exercise of expression. Giving up the right of free expression isn’t only unjust, but it’s a clear infringement on the rights we’ve earned, not only as seniors, but as free-thinking individuals.
Stereotypes are for sissies.
Of course, the whole idea of how older folks are supposed to act dramatically changed with the baby boomer generation. Where seniors once were believed to be incapable of living full lives, they’re now eager to remain active and involved well into their 70s, 80s and even 90s. As young people, we defied the norms, exceeded expectations and created a cultural revolution that drastically changed the rules that society had established. When Robert Kennedy said, “Some men see things as they are, and say why. I dream of things that never were, and say why not,” he suggested we ought to look at greater possibilities and not simply accept the status quo.
Conformity became something to avoid. Trusting our instincts and deciding our own destiny freed us to break with our elders and pursue a path that brought happiness, fulfillment and deeper depth to the life that lay before us.
It’s not surprising then that as seniors we still seek opportunities to further explore all that life has to offer. We’re active, engaged and ready to pursue our potential. Someone else’s idea of what we’re capable of accomplishing is both ignorant and irrelevant.
For those who remain curious, creative, optimistic and open, the notion of acting one’s age can’t be confined to any set standard.
Act your age, but allow yourself to believe that it’s all relative to the reality we create for ourselves.
Rejoicing in reconnecting
This past week, I celebrated a certain milestone. No, it wasn’t another birthday. Rather, it was a visit from two friends with whom I had shared my teenage years while living in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Buzz and Scott are as essential to my life and the person I became as any two people I’ve ever known. We shared so many adventures, experienced so much joy and bolstered each other’s morale when confronted with disappointment, and always having each other’s back. We know things about one another that no one else in the world can ever fathom. We flourished in the aftermath of discovery and came to know ourselves even as we came to know one another.
Those two guys are precious to me and as close as brothers. They made an indelible impression on my life and for that I will be forever grateful.
Of course, we’re considerably older now, but the time we spent together last week seemed to find time standing still. We still interact with one another as we did back then, laughing at the same absurdities, celebrating the same successes and rejoicing in the fact that we can still reconnect because the bonds between us remain unbroken.
Two of those that were part of our pack — Robbie and Tommy — are no longer with us, having passed far too soon. We remember them with affection and confirm the fact that they too were part of our passage from youth to manhood and well beyond. I love them all now as much as I did then, but my depth of gratitude and appreciation are well beyond the bonds established early on. My feelings are tempered by the ability to look back in retrospect and knowing that we shared so much — experiences that are absolutely essential in terms of making the man I am.
Naturally, I’ve acquired new friends in the years since, and they are precious to me as well. Yet Buzz and Scott continue to define what real friendships really are and, in turn, they gave me a standard that allows me to fully appreciate the people that are important in my life. They may come and go, and yet even when we lose touch, we can still work to reconnect as we remind them and ourselves the importance of the people that populate our memories with meaning and magic.
Hopefully, we’ll never allow ourselves to take them for granted.
