I seem to be a busy guy lately.
That’s not unusual for me. I often find myself overwhelmed with activity. It’s my own choice. My wife says I’m afflicted with “F.O.M.O,” — in other words — “Fear of Missing Out.” I simply can’t avoid any opportunity to have fun. That means gathering with friends, enjoying music or exploring the outdoors.
Most of the time I’m preoccupied with my writing. I have a prodigious output that involves turning out anywhere from two to five articles, record reviews, preview pieces, or other assigned stories every day, seven days a week.
As the old saying goes, “There’s no rest for the weary.”
That’s my choice of course. I’m a freelancer and like most individuals that work for themselves, I feel fortunate to get the work. I also have a lingering fear that if I turn down an assignment, the editor will ask someone else and they’ll be the first choice next time.
It’s a precarious situation at times.
Still, the activity I’m referring to here is all about fun. One of the fortunate things about working for myself is the ability to manage my own time. That allows me to get out and play and still make my deadlines, even if it means keeping odd hours. I’m often up at midnight getting my daily quota done.
Yes, I can be a cruel taskmaster when it comes to my own efforts.
Nevertheless, I’m also intent on enjoying life whenever I have the opportunity to do so. Lately though, the activity has become a bit overwhelming.
In early September, we did a two-day trip to Chattanooga to attend an outdoor festival called Moon River. It was a busy couple of days, a full eight hours on both Saturday and Sunday. There were two stages, so that once one act finished, another began. Suffice it to say, it was nonstop. We left Chattanooga at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and didn’t arrive home until after midnight.
The following Thursday, we went camping with some friends. The cabin we stayed in had no electricity and no running water. The toilet was little more than a hole in the ground. The Hilton, it was not. I was worried that my wife, Alisa, who’s always partial to nice hotels, would be less than pleased. Fortunately, she didn’t complain. That in itself was a relief.
This past week, we went to Nashville to attend the Americana Festival where I moderated a panel. Generally, it’s a very busy event, one that involves dozens of different venues (this is Nashville after all) and lots of concerts, all of which involve a dazzling array of choices.
Even in normal times, it can be daunting. However when one is trying to stay safe, avoid crowds and keep a distance, it can be more exhausting that usual.
This coming week, I have a two-day camping trip planned with a couple of buddies. The week after that, I’ll be hosting my son, Chris. In between all these activities, we’ll attend some outdoor concerts and I’ll be keeping up with my weekly music lessons. (I’m desperately trying to improve my skills as a drummer and harmonic player. Hopefully it’s not a lost cause, but even if it is, it feeds my musical passion.)
I mention all this for a reason. I’ve begun to wonder how much activity is age appropriate for a senior.
Is there a need to slow down if one is still intent on staying active? How important is it to maintain energy and dexterity as we age? And should we know when enough is enough?
Of course, I realize that I tend to push myself. But I wonder if I’m overdoing it and if I should slow down.
It can be a challenge after all. However I also feel that if I allow myself to slow down, I’ll become complacent. I worry that if I get too comfortable, it will tempt me to reject that challenge and I’ll miss out. (There’s that F.O.M.O. syndrome again!)
So the question becomes — how important is it to keep so active that we may overexert ourselves?
Personally, I try to make the most of life. I love living in East Tennessee and I’m determined to make every day count. Granted, COVID has not made that any easier. I do take the proper precautions, which means wearing a mask and avoiding crowded environs.
Yet, as I said before, there are too many possibilities to simply turn down.
I suppose that I also have it in the back of my mind that time is limited, and a day will come when I won’t be able to physically exert myself the way I do now. Perhaps I’m trying to outpace time. I suppose that when I can’t do it any longer, I’ll stop.
However I’ll be reluctant to do so. It may be an admission on my part that indeed, age is catching up with me. That’s certainly something I’m trying to avoid.
The late singer/songwriter Warren Zevon once said, “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.” I believe I’m following his example.
