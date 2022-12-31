“There are places I remember
All my life, though some have changed
Some forever, not for better
Some have gone, though some remain”
John Lennon wrote that song while reflecting on where his life had taken him, having matured in style and sentiment from the boy/girl themes he dwelled on early on in the Beatles’ career to a markedly more mature and introspective perspective.
It was similar to the theme he’d return to in his final work, having come full circle with the song “Watching the Wheels,” a song that found him looking back at his life at the age of 40 shortly before his life was ended by a maniac with a gun.
Its worth noting, given the fact that this column falls on the first day of a new year, that all of us have the opportunity to watch those wheels turn as well. That’s not to say that life is best seen through a rearview mirror. Rather, it’s about appreciating the experience we’ve gained and using those life lessons to guide us forward towards the future.
Personally, I hope to embrace all the possibilities that life has to offer. I firmly believe that where there is life, there is always hope, and that we should firmly cling to those possibilities.
Redemption through reconnection
As far as I’m concerned, aside from family, there’s nothing more important or essential than friendship. True friends know us for who we are. They’ve watched as we’ve progressed, embracing us in both triumph and tragedy. They know our failings, but rather than being critical or chastising us for our failures, they offer reassurance when it’s needed, and consistent encouragement even when we have doubt ourselves.
I’m especially happy whenever I have an opportunity to reconnect with an old friend. Such was the case a couple of weeks ago during a visit to Florida when I got the chance to visit with my friend Steve, who I’ve known since my days in the music business when I worked for a record company and he was the music director at a pair of radio stations I would regularly visit for the purpose of promoting the music I was representing. Steve is a great guy, and aside from the fact that we shared many of the same friends and acquaintances, we possess a common connection as far as our mutual experiences are concerned. Even now, at least a decade since I saw him last, he’s still the same amiable and easy-going guy he always was, and like most good friends, we were able to pick up exactly where we left off.
I have other friends for whom I feel the same way. Some I keep in regular contact with, and others only on occasion. Regardless, I know that they are out there, and that as long as there’s some sort of acknowledgement, I can return to those relationships and rekindle the bond that still there if and when it’s needed.
As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing like a durable friendship. Like fine wine, they often get better with age. It put us in a comfort zone, a place of reassurance, a connection not only to previous experience, but also to who we are as well. They are the staples of a life well-lived, a tether to the past and an anchor for the present and future. Without them, life would simply seem incomplete.
Cling fast to those you’ve invested your faith and trust in. Do your best to ensure those ties will never be severed.
“Make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other is gold.”
Heroes among us
I always admire seniors who take an initiative and make a mark. I recently saw a news story about a woman in her nineties who decided to go back to college and earn her degree after putting off her education in order to raise a family. I also saw a TV story about an 80 year-old gentleman in Rhode Island who assembles an elaborate, 400 piece nativity scene each year in order to bring joy to his neighborhood.
Both these folks affirm a basic truth, that one is never too old and it’s never too late to make a positive impression and move forward for the benefit of themselves and for others.
As I was waiting in the airport to catch my flight home from Florida, I found myself sitting next to a gentleman who was wearing a Vietnam veterans cap. I told him how much I admired his courage and admitted that I don’t know if I’d have that same strength to withstand the terror and uncertainty of being overseas and subjected to the assault of an unmerciful enemy. I thanked him for his service, but also asked him how he found the determination to persist in such a dire situation.
His answer was simple. He did what he had to do to survive through sheer tenacity and willpower. AS a result, he now lives his life with grace and gratitude, and as a result, he feels content and fulfilled.
Is there more that any of us could ask for? I personally think that ought to be reward enough.
