To describe this holiday season as different would likely be akin to saying there’s sand in the Sahara or snow in Antartica. It’s obvious that we’re facing circumstances unlike any we’ve faced before. Nevertheless, I firmly believe that where’s there’s life there’s hope, and reason to find optimism even in the most challenging situation.
Like many people, my wife, Alisa, and I confined our Thanksgiving dinner only to ourselves — and our two dog children, Buddy and Boo Boo — because with COVID-19 cases rising, we didn’t want to put ourselves or our friends at risk. Consequently, some annual traditions fell by the wayside, and while it’s sad to see that happen, we have hope that things will be better and brighter in the coming year.
There’s an old Jewish expression: “Next year, Jerusalem.” While it originally referred to the possibility of entering the Holy Land, it now takes on a bigger meaning. Next year will be better — we’ll beat COVID, come together as a nation and celebrate our triumph over adversity and the fact that life can be better than before.
Granted, that may seem overly optimistic to some, but I believe you have to dream it to realize it. Indeed, we have much to be thankful for and that if we are determined to press forward, to care for one another and simply think positively, great things can happen. Let’s never lose sight of the happiness that the holidays bring us. It thrives in the faces of children, the kindness of our seniors and the goodness and generosity of those who work for the greater good — our law-enforcement professionals, military men and women, those that serve our community and keep food stocked on grocery shelves, the front-line workers and medical personnel who all too often risk their own safety and security to provide for ours.
Let’s appreciate their shared sacrifice by being responsible for ourselves and one another and making courage and compassion part of our daily lives.
A special thanks to a special group of doctors, nurses and assistant medical personnel.
A couple of weeks ago, I had a procedure at the Blount Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center to deal with a protracted hernia. It’s a fairly routine operation, but try telling that to anyone who is about to go under the knife, especially someone like me who who has a fear of needles and anyone who might grapple with my gut. It can be a traumatic prospect.
Of course, for the folks who work at the surgery center, these procedures are rather routine, and performed effectively day after day.
It’s a credit then to those medical practitioners that they don’t take their patients’ fears for granted. They have empathy, kindness and concern for those who enter their doors and entrust their health and well-being to their skills and knowledge.
I was fortunate to recover quickly. After a slightly sore stomach on Day 1, the discomfort all but disappeared the day after and my pain medicine wasn’t needed at all. I literally didn’t feel a thing. After being wheeled into surgery, I remember looking up at the lights and then being awakened what seemed like seconds later, feeling in good spirits, relaxed and at ease.
Gratitude is a good thing, but feeling blessed leads to an elevated emotion. Here in Blount County, we have wonderful health care practitioners, fine facilities and a system that puts a priority on caring for those of us who call this paradise home.
Blessed are our caregivers, and blessed are we who thrive due to their ability, empathy and concern
Holiday scams are springing up
Now that we’ve given a shout-out to our heroes, let’s spread the word about the scammers and rip-off artists who are out to take advantage of us by making money in unscrupulous ways.
I’ve received a number of fraudulent emails lately that claim to be from Amazon. I’m told that someone has ordered some very expensive merchandise that’s being be shipped to an unknown individual at an out-of-state location. Of course, they provide a link for further investigation, which then will allow them to hack into your computer and steal your passwords, your identity and your credit card credentials.
These individuals are not only thieves and scoundrels, but they’re also stupid. After all, if you suspect that there’s been an unauthorized order placed on your behalf, you simply need to go to the real Amazon website and check the status of an order. That will clear up the confusion immediately.
However, oftentimes there’s a number to call which connects you to these low-lifes directly. I’ve called the numbers on a few occasions and when someone with an indecipherable accent answers “Amazon customer service,” I immediately call their bluff.
