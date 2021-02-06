When I think about it, memories can almost seem dreamy, echoes of another era, a cinematic snapshot snatched from a film glimpsed long ago, a time and place plucked from my past like chapters of a book reread and now recalled.
It’s hard to imagine myself at that particular juncture, given that I’m glimpsing at a life I left long ago — whether it’s a scene from my adolescence, my teenage years, taken from my college life or work experience. The images come to me like isolated parts of my past, vaguely remembered, one scenario at a time. They’re distant and detached, scenes where I once belonged, but now scattered like snowflakes, elusive and difficult to grasp.
It’s not that I disown them; far from it in fact. I try to retain the feeling of what it was like in any particular instance, recalling a sense of satisfaction, of happiness and contentment, or simply a hint of enlightenment. Mostly, the memories are good — a recall of time spent with friends, a memorable vacation, a meeting with someone special, or an achievement that made me proud.
Of course, there are lessons learned as well, such the time I challenged a kid I felt superior to who punished me with a punch in the jaw, my penalty for being a bully. My earliest memories involve the usual childhood tragedies — banging my head on a radiator and getting the stitches needed to repair my wound. Or falling in a mud puddle after abruptly vacating the school bus because the driver was taking a detour and I worried I’d get lost.
I often find it hard to reconcile these various episodes. I was at the center of those episodes, but now I only glimpse them from afar. I feel oddly disconnected, as if I’m replaying my life from a third-person point of view. I scramble to grasp the details, to put myself back in the picture frame, to connect those loose, disjointed scenes, and find a fit with my life today.
I once mentioned in this column that I used to dream about living here in East Tennessee well before I moved here. We had bought our house, the plans were all in place, but we couldn’t physically make our move until my wife retired and I was ready to fully phase out of a day job into my own writing career. It took nine years to complete that journey, but I was so invested in the transition that I would literally dream about living here. Typically, I’d find myself at someone’s house where there would be a circle of friends sitting around a room smiling and laughing and making me feel welcome.
Once we moved to Maryville, that same scene would repeat itself in real time over and over again, as if my dreams were a prophecy of things that had yet to pass. I truly believe that it was God telling me not to worry, that despite my impatience with the length of time it took to get here, that once I arrived, life was going to be as good as I had imagined.
That’s when I knew that all the plans I had made, all the financial calculations I had figured on, all the difficulties and hassles and frustrations that I had to deal with along the way all would work out.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m no rocket scientist, but I will say that in my own elementary way, everything fell into place. We have a wonderful home, the greatest group of friends we ever imagined, a place where we feel welcome, and scenery that’s so spectacular, I’m always in awe.
In a certain real way, it brings me back to isolated memories made before. Life here reminds me of when I lived in the Virgin Islands — with the lakes substituting for the ocean, the twisting and turning roads and the higher elevations of the mountains bringing to mind the hills and scenic spots I knew before. The people are as gracious and gregarious as those that I knew while growing up. My circle of friends is as near and dear as it was back then.
In other words, I’m closing the divide between my past and my present in unexpected ways.
So now, when I’m hiking with my pals, looking over spectacular vistas, occasionally spending afternoons on the water, all of which make me realize that memories needn’t be some distant part of the past. They can be current, vivid and lived fully in the here and now. The present fuels my memories for the future, but now, they offer the advantage of immediate enrichment. I don’t take them for granted, because in a way, I’m getting a second chance to appreciate new scenes from a life that finds me feeling fully blessed.
My advice then is to cherish the past but live in the present. It’s all we fully own.
To quote Simon and Garfunkle ...
“Time it was, and what a time it was, it was
A time of innocence, A time of confidences
Long ago, it must be, I have a photograph
Preserve your memories; They’re all that’s left you ...”
