There’s been good news lately about the possibility of imminent immunizations against the coronavirus. The president says that by May 1, every adult should be eligible to get their vaccination.
In fact, we’ve been told that the American people may be able to enjoy small Independence Day celebrations this year.
Of course, the possibility that the virus will mutate gives reason to worry, and the need to remain cautious could postpone the complete return to the normalcy we’ve all hoped for.
Health experts tell us that once we get our second doses of a vaccine, we should wait two weeks to resume our pre-pandemic activities. After that, however, we can consider going to restaurants, socializing with small groups of friends and enjoying entertainment activities.
Of course, a return to the life we knew more than a year ago may seem like a strange and unsettling scenario — a situation that requires some mental and physical adjustment. The simple act of shaking hands, hugging or being in a room with more than a handful of people still may make some folks feel uneasy. Chances are, we will have to relearn our social skills. The idea of reassuming a public persona might seem odd, at least initially.
After all, we’ve been hidden behind masks and remained socially distant for so long that interacting with others may seem a somewhat strange experience.
It’s worth remembering that others are likely to feel the same way. So don’t be shy about telling people you need extra time to adjust. A fist bump still can substitute for a handshake. Keep your distance if you must. The only one who can tell you that you’re ready to interact is you.
Go easy on yourself. The world will wait.
A concentration of kindness
It goes without saying that living here in East Tennessee is a blessing. We have the beauty that surrounds us, a wealth of activities and attractions, and gracious, kind neighbors.
Naturally, we should never take any of that for granted. Yet, sometimes we get so used to these treasures that we may forget all we have to be thankful for.
One thing that’s a constant are the simple acts of kindness that we can witness on a daily basis. Sometimes it’s such a simple gesture that we let it pass without a second thought.
For example, being a fast-food guy, I tend to frequent our neighborhood drive-through restaurants. I find that the folks there are generally really nice. Granted, they’re supposed to be, but many excel and make me feel welcome. I love it when someone calls me “honey” and greets me with a smile.
As I was on my way home recently, I was trying to make a left turn from High Street onto Court Street while cars kept coming from both directions. Finally someone stopped and let me in. You may not think it’s such a big deal. It happens all the time. Yet I consider it a wonderful way to connect.
The other day, I waved at a policeman who was driving by. He waved back. I really appreciated that simple interaction.
Again, in the overall scheme of things, these may be minor moments. Yet the smallest gestures can go a long way. Let’s never lose sight of the way we can connect, even when it’s with strangers. In a world that sometimes seems distant and distressing, kindness can be contagious.
On the other hand ...
I get a constant stream of spam/scam calls and emails. Here are a few recent examples:
Someone contacted me and claimed to be from Medicare. He told me, in an accent that was very difficult to decipher, that I was getting a new card. First however, they wanted information from my old card to verify my benefits. Naturally I refused.
A week later, I got a voicemail from someone claiming to represent Microsoft. He said they had detected some suspicious emails and that I needed to contact them to clear up the problem. When I tried to return the call, I got a message that it wasn’t a working number.
I frequently get emails supposedly sent from Amazon, asking me to verify a very expensive TV monitor that was shipping to an unknown, out-of-state address. I was told that if it was a mistake, I should call them immediately.
I knew that in each instance I was the target of scammers. Most of the calls end abruptly after a string of expletives.
This warning is worth repeating: No matter how legitimate these messages appear to be, chances are they’re scams Never, ever give away personal information on the phone, especially from a unknown number or an email address you don’t recognize. And don’t click on links without verifying their validity. When I get a dubious email, I check the address from which they were sent. That’s a sure way of knowing they came from a suspicious source.
You can also call the company they claim to represent. That’s the surest way to know if a message was legitimate.
Remember: These lowlifes always try to take advantage of the vulnerable and unsuspecting. Don’t allow yourself to fall prey to evil intent.
