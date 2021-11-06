I don’t know about you, but I love tradition, especially as it pertains to the holidays.
That said, I must admit that I often feel somewhat nostalgic when I think about family holidays that once were when my kids were small and that now seem gone for good. The kids are grown, and we’ve yet to get grandchildren, which means we can only observe other families and think of what we’re missing.
It was especially touching to be able to accompany my friends Scott and Shelby as they took their kids trick-or-treating in their lovely College Hill neighborhood, where so many of the houses were decorated with spooky decor and the beautiful colors of fall were in the air.
It made me miss the times I spent with my kids when they were small.
Sometime, memories are difficult to reconcile, especially as the divide between past and present continues to expand. It’s only natural to want to retain those bonds forever, especially during the holidays.
Being with those who are generous enough to allow you into their family and fold can help relieve some of that sadness. Channeling those thoughts and sharing them with others can go a long way toward appreciating the joy that’s still in store as we head to the future.
Indeed, appreciating the happiness of others, especially the children, can be contagious.
Being an advocate for independence
I have to admit — I’m not very good at being what other people want me to be. I’m not only fiercely independent, but always determined to speak my mind. After all, given my age and what I’ve attained, I feel I’ve earned the right to do so.
Naturally, that sometimes tends to get me in trouble. Yet I continue to consider myself an advocate for common sense. With all the political polarization we’ve experienced lately, I believe that it’s time to put aside the dogma and allow ourselves to be steered by our own beliefs and an inherent sense of what’s right and wrong.
Maybe, I’m old-fashioned, but I do abide by those dictates. Arrogance, bullying and putting people down for speaking their minds are never acceptable in my book, whether spewed by a politician or someone with whom you may be associated.
When one sees a wrong, isn’t it incumbent on them to try to right it? And in so doing, stand up regardless of consequences?
Yes, I realize there have to be rules that govern us, as a society, as individuals and in the organizations in which we play a part.
We’re bound by the democratic process that dictates that the majority always rules.
Yet, I also believe that the rules that govern us are only as good as the people that make them. In other words, if a group is governed by an individual who holds others in contempt because they dare to object, or is so arrogant and contemptuous that he or she disrespects those with opinions of their own, then someone needs to stand up and say something.
Bullying is never acceptable, and it needs to be called out.
That said, I’ve had my share of difficulties in that regard. Those with dominant egos often have no tolerance for the views of others. Oftentimes they’re so used to getting their way, any voice that objects is seen as a threat.
I admit that I can be stubborn when it comes to speaking out. I’m often accused of needing to get the last word in. Yes, I’m a bit obstinate when I feel like standing up for what I believe is right.
And if that involves telling someone they’re being mean and nasty, then that’s what I’ll do.
I’ve also found that when someone opts not to respond, it’s because they have no logic or defense to fall back on. Bullies tend to be cowards and once defied, they have no moral platform on which to stand.
I’ve been ostracized at times for taking a particular position, but I don’t know how to live my life without abiding by my convictions.
That’s also why I will go out of my way to praise those who are doing well and adding something positive to our society, whether through inspiration or incentive.
As seniors, we have an obligation to share our intelligence and enlightenment. We’ve earned that right. Over the course of our lives, we’ve seen the best in people. We’ve also seen the worst.
How can we, in good conscious, sit back and be silent? If we don’t honor that moral imperative, then who will? Experience brings a certain standing and compels us to speak up. If we refuse to take that challenge, how can we expect our children and those that follow in our footsteps to do the same?
