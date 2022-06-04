It’s only natural that when we arrive at a certain age, we tend to look back and reflect on our life’s trajectory and understand how we’ve arrived to the point where we are now.
In so doing, we might also think about those individuals who had some positive effect on the way our life evolved, and what might have occurred had our lives never crossed.
Of course, our parents, grandparents, teachers, friends and siblings inevitably had some significant impact on the choices we made and the opportunities we were able to seize upon during our evolution from adolescence to adulthood. That’s a common scenario, and naturally those influences are imbued in life’s journey. However, there are other individuals that can come into our lives purely by chance, and yet somehow manage to leave an indelible impression in their wake.
Sometimes, that influence is the result of a word of wisdom or piece of advise. But just as often, that impact might be even more significant — often in the form of an opportunity that makes a profound impact on the course of a career.
I was reminded of that fact recently. When my friend Nelly Rubio hired me to be Communications Director at WFOR TV in Miami, I craved the job, because I was at a dead end in my career. I hated the jobs I was forced to take simply to pay the bills and support my young family. I wondered if I’d ever catch the break that I hoped would be over the next Horizon.
I kept hearing the words of the poet ring in my head: “All men (and presumably women) live lives of quiet desperation.”
I had a great interview with Nelly, but she made it clear there was another candidate that the general Manager, Alan Shacklan, seemed to favor.
So it was to my great relief and eternal gratitude that Mr. Shacklan gave his nod of approval and allowed Nelly to hire me.
Sadly, Mr. Shacklan passed away last week after succumbing to a long illness.
It made me realize how much I owed this individual ... and to Nelly too of course … because they changed the course of my life.
Had I not gotten that job, I don’t know where I’d be now.
I was employed at the TV station 17 years, and stayed there until we were in a position to make our greater dream come true and move to our beloved East Tennessee. Ironically, I was ready to resign the same day I was told my position had been eliminated...by another GM.
When we count our blessings — and many of us in beautiful Blount Count don’t have enough fingers and toes to tally the true number — it’s well worth giving thanks to those who helped get us to where we are and helped us to achieve the success we hoped for. I personally have many people to thank, both past and present, and my gratitude can never be understated.
My friends here in East Tennessee are definitely in that bunch!
A new reality that gives reason to rejoice
When I visit with folks of my generation and people in their 70s, 80s and even 90s, I’m often amazed and overjoyed when I observe their zest, vitality and determination to relish life to the fullest.
I’ve always believed that there’s no need to put a time stamp on life and its possibilities. I find it difficult to accept that the urgency to accomplish something — a career goal, a long desired vacation or simply the need to fulfill a dream — has to be tied to the thought that I need to do it now before I’m too old to do it.
I believe that if you can envision it, you can accomplish it.
Why limit one’s own potential?
Ours is a generation that has redefined the notion of age. The 70s are the new 40s in my opinion, at least as far as our ideas about fulfillment, desire and possibilities.
When I was a kid, anyone over the age of 30 was considered “old” and out of touch. However over the years, as I’ve become a senior myself, I’ve come to realize that we have more imagination, understanding and open mindedness than many people a fraction of our age.
In my opinion, there’s nothing that typifies youth more than that.
