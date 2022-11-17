Be forewarned. There are those that will attempt to discourage you and others that may try to dismiss you. But only you can diminish who you are … and why would you?
As seniors, we have reason to be proud. We've overcome the obstacles life has tossed in our way, and yet we're still here to celebrate all we've achieved. That's reason enough to feel confident and assured, and, in turn, to not let anyone dissuade or disrespect you by suggesting that you should feel otherwise.
Sadly, while most people are kind and gracious, particularly in this part of the world we're so fortunate to call home, there are those who only knowhow to badger and bully in order to get their way.
I know I can be a bit obstinate apt times. But to quote the lateĺ, great Tom Petty, I won't back down. I will stand my ground. I must admit it's not always easy. I sometimes find myself venturing straight into the headwinds of opposition, hostility, or worse yet, outright indifference.
I encountered that recently at a meeting when I stood up to speak and I was verbally accosted in front of all in attendance.
It was an unfortunate situation, but I also realized then, and now, that some people take criticism as a personal affront. Or worse yet, they don’t tolerate opposing opinions and choose instead to resort to less civil means in order to be heard.
Granted, I can be outspoken, but I never mean for it to be taken personally. And when it is, i'm not above apologizing and trying to make amends.
We all make mistakes. That's part of being human.
That said, I have no tolerance for bullies. And if someone resorts to insults,, well, suffice it to say, there may be a problem.
This is what I mean about standing up for yourself. The fact is, if we don't stand up for ourselves, we can't expect that anyone else will. Respect starts with self and radiates outward from there.
So when you feel uncertain or intimidated, the best advice might be this: embrace hope, embrace decency, embrace what we know to be true regardless of what those with ulterior motives would have us otherwise believe. Be forever grateful...never take anything for granted. Rejoice in the quiet joys of everyday existence and ignore the occasional setbacks and disappointments. This too shall pass.
It brings to mind a song lyric that I find very inspirational. It was written by that great bard, Bob Dylan, and it’s taken from his song “Mr. Tambourine Man.” It’s about simply celebrating the joy we still encounter and living in the moment, the way you might have imagined the way your life can be.
“Yes, to dance beneath the diamond sky
With one hand waving free
Silhouetted by the sea
Circled by the circus sands
With all memory and fate
Driven deep beneath the waves
Let me forget about today until tomorrow…”
This then, is a life lesson worth learning. As Shakespeare once wrote, “to thine own self be true.” Live your best life. Avoid cynicism. Confront bullies. Never let them get the better of you. They’re not worth as much as the dirt on the bottom of your shoe.
To quote Pastor Rick Warren, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less.”
Most importantly, be yourself and embrace all you are. Find happiness wherever you can. It’s there for the taking.
Again, to quote from Mr. Dylan… “Though you might hear laughing, spinning, swinging madly across the sun
It's not aimed at anyone It's just escaping on the run And but for the sky there are no fences facing…”
We only take that journey around the sun so many times. Why not make the most of the journey?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.