Some of you may have seen the new Coca Cola commercial advertising Diet Coke. It suggests that seniors are the main demographic that prefers the product, and because of that, there’s an intrinsic bond between the cola and the consumer.
At first, it took me aback. It struck me as another attempt at promoting an ageist stereotype. Then, after reading a narrative shared on a site called ALLTVspots.com, I realized that it’s all about affirmation instead. The description read as follows:
“Diet Coke urges you to listen to your elders who drink Diet Coke because they know the secret to making it through this life.
“The spot features an old man enjoying a bright summer day in a resort, where he’s wearing the clothes he likes and is treating himself with a Diet Coke.”
The announcer goes on to say, “You know, some people say ‘Only old people drink Diet Coke.’ All right, listen. Old people know what’s up. They started the whole resort wear trend. Which they proudly wear to breakfast, lunch and dinner — which by the way starts promptly at 4 p.m., completely outsmarting any need for a reservation. They drink Diet Coke because it tastes good. Or maybe they do it because their secret to making it through this life is drinking and doing whatever they want. So listen to your elders — drink up.”
It seems that Coca-Cola is affirming the fact that seniors do have wisdom to share. Granted, they’re able to offer better advice than suggesting the soft drink that’s the tastiest or the beverage best suited for one’s state of mind. I’m also wondering if alluding to the fact that seniors are prone to partake in early bird specials isn’t an unwarranted attempt to typecast us older folks in a seemingly sarcastic way.
Of course, some folks might think that I’m being a bit too sensitive. After all, there should room for humor despite the need for political correctness. I’m willing to draw the line when it comes short of offending people or simply seizing on stereotypes.
Society seems to have become complacent when it comes to attempts to mock older people and make them feel less adequate than anyone else. We often see this in movies and sitcoms, where characters of a certain age become the butt of humor based on age alone. Granted, there are situations that treat seniors as wise and knowing, but when the opposite occurs, it can come across as insensitive.
Would the same comments be included if they involved certain racial, religious or cultural communities?
Of course not. So maybe it’s time to consider that seniors should be referenced in respectable ways as well.
As for the Diet Coke commercial, let’s give the company the credit. Yes, it’s time to encourage people to listen to their elders, but we have more to share than Diet Coke. Elders know a lot more that we can be credited for.
It all comes back around again
One reason for affirmation has to do with fashion. No, I’m not referring to the so-called resort wear referred to in the aforementioned Diet Coke commercial. Nor am I referring to leisure suits, Bermuda shorts, knee-high socks or any other garb that the clothing industry generally identifies as appropriate for anyone of an older age.
I’m talking about the kind of clothes that many of us were fond of wearing in the ’60s and ’70s, when rock ‘n’ roll garb inspired a formidable fashion trend. No, I’m not suggesting that Neru jackets and bellbottoms ought to make a comeback, although in today’s world, anything is possible.
I’m referring instead to the return of tie-dye. Yes, that fashion once associated only with younger folks way back in the day. It was a staple of my personal wardrobe and that of many others of my contemporaries as well. It offered a range of color composition, intriguing patterns and the means to befit most settings and situations.
Nowadays, it’s making a revival and showing up everywhere. All kinds of people are draping themselves in tie-dye T-shirts, dresses, scarves and numerous other fashion accessories. What’s old has become new again.
That’s a personal plus for me. I make it a point to never discard any old clothes that I still fit into. Yes, that limits the selection somewhat, but given a good exercise regimen, one never knows.
Consequently, a glance at my older wardrobe reveals jackets boasting velvet collars, paisley shirts, paisley ties, henley shirts, tinted sunglasses, assorted scarves, Beatle boots and, yes, a plethora of tie-dye T-shirts.
All set to be in keeping with what folks are wearing these days. I noticed that even the Olympic judges were wearing shirts that had a tie-dye pattern.
In a sense, I feel like it affirms the fact that I am in vogue after all. The fact that I held on to this clothing and that it’s making a fashionable return tells me that I haven’t outgrown my trendy tastes. Credit a retro return and holdovers from days gone by.
I’m convinced that staying hip and happening is simply a matter of taste and timing. That said, I will agree that we should not wear Nehru jackets.
