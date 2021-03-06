As anyone who knows me can tell you, I love to hike. And while I’m sure that I’m sure that I’m not the first to make this analogy, I’ll share it anyway:
Hiking is a lot like life itself. The trail can be challenging. There are smooth parts, uphill climbs and the occasional dip. Like life, there’s alway a goal — that is, to get to your destination despite whatever hazards you may encounter along the way.
There’s serendipity found when arriving at a place where you can string up a hammock and take a respite while resting comfortably and soaking up the surroundings. Life is like that as well. The goal for us all, especially as seniors, is to reach a place in life where we can take satisfaction in all we’ve accomplished. We can rest on our laurels and take a well-deserved break, by either retiring from our day jobs or by finding a new challenge.
My hammock not only gives me a great view of my surroundings but also a chance to revel in a world where I find serenity and satisfaction.
The return trail is often downhill, which, in turn, allows for an easier return. Again, like life, the second chapter should always be easier. We do the difficult climb first, and then deserve to have an easier journey from that point forward.
Of course, sometimes going downhill also can be about an illness or an unforeseen challenge, taking us down in more ways that one. Hopefully however, it’s more an opportunity to relax, to take things in stride and find satisfaction in finishing the journey with grace, gratitude and comfort.
There’s another thing about hiking that I relate to life, that is, the opportunity to share time with my friends. My buddies Bob, Scott and Steve give me the gift of good conversation, new knowledge and astute insight. Whenever I’m with my friends, life feels fulfilled. Sharing experiences on a hike is like replenishing the wisdom needed for the bigger journey overall.
Like the true brothers they are, they show me a path to all that’s well worthwhile. They have my back while also leading me forward.
Neither adventure is complete without the benefit of both.
A real shot in the arm
As is apparent to anyone who’s tried to get in line for a COVID vaccine, the process isn’t necessarily easy. It’s a bit of a hit-and-miss proposition. Some folks have been lucky enough to get an appointment, while others seem confined to an endless waiting list that offers no end in sight.
For weeks, I saw my friends and acquaintances getting their vaccines, leaving me to observe impatiently, partly due to jealousy and also due to the feeling that my wife and I hadn’t made any real progress on our own. Those who were successful were congratulated, as if they were bequeathed with some sort of special status, akin to winning the lottery or birthing a baby.
Getting the vaccine became a status symbol.
That said, I have to admit that when Alisa and I got our shots at the Sevierville Health Department drive-thru, I felt pretty darn good afterward. I suddenly saw why others beamed with pride. It did indeed feel like an accomplishment — a psychological boost, a reaffirmation of sorts that just maybe the end of this terrible pandemic was actually in sight and that a couple of weeks after our second shot is given on March 19, we’ll be well on our way back to the old normal.
At least that’s our hope. While new strains of COVID might be worrisome and the long-term scenario remains uncertain, we feel further along now than we were before.
I understand now why people are so excited after getting this necessary shot in the arm, and I see why it’s such a monumental step in our trajectory. I don’t need the congratulations, but I’m grateful for being able to work our way to the front of the line.
My wish now is that all our seniors can be moved the front of the line as well. None of us should have to wonder when our turn will come.
