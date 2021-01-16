They say that time passes quicker as we age, and that which once tempted us with anticipation quickly occurs and then leaves us behind.
I offer as evidence the fact that only yesterday we were preparing our plans for Halloween, even as stores were displaying their Christmas wares. The holidays seem to dawn on us earlier and earlier each year, igniting liftoff in the middle of fall. Now suddenly, we find ourselves in the middle of January and our thoughts of gift-giving are relegated to ever-distant memories as a new year draws our attention elsewhere.
Time is indeed a fickle proposition, tempting us on the one hand, and hurrying us along on the other.
I offer this as an example: When we were younger, Christmas couldn’t come quickly enough. It seemed like an eternity before we were old enough to get a driver’s license. School days seemed to drag on endlessly and a school year itself held on forever, refusing to yield to summer vacation and a scant couple of months of freedom.
I often recall episodes from my past — a memorable encounter with one of my musical heroes, life on a college campus, hiking down the Grand Canyon, camping on a beach in Northern California. They all unfold in my mind like scenes from a once-evolving film of some sort, at once both vivid but now well beyond my physical grasp.
Life is transient after all; the present never makes much of an immediate impression before it inevitably gives way to the past.
Suddenly, I’m far older than my father as I remember him to be while I was growing up. I stare at the mirror and try to recognize the person gazing back at me. I’m far more wizened, if not wiser, than the man I used to be.
I’m reminded of the final refrain culled from that classic song by Frank Sinatra:
”It was a Very Good Year
“Now the days are short
I’m in the autumn of the year
And now I think of my life as vintage wine
From fine old kegs
From the brim the dregs
It poured sweet and clear
It was a very good year.”
On the opposite end of the musical spectrum, the Rolling Stones also summed things up well:
“Time waits for no one, no favors has he
Time waits for no one, and he won’t wait for me”
They then remind us: “Hours are like diamonds, don’t let them waste …”
With all due respect to Old Blue Eyes, Jagger and Richards gave us the real lesson worth remembering. That is, cherish each day and make a memory worth redeeming.
Someone I know once said, “Yesterday is a canceled check. Tomorrow is a promissory note. Today is cash in hand.”
I’d add this: The future lies in wait. There’s still time to shape it as we will.
Here we are now
Most of us couldn’t wait for 2021 to get here. The year that was, 2020, was one of the worst ever experienced. We toasted its passing and figuratively booted it out the door.
Sadly, it seems, it now won’t let go. It lingers in the steep upward spike of the pandemic, the siege of the nation’s Capitol by insurgents, the uncertainty brought on by extremism at the highest levels of government, mistrust, falsehoods and fallacies, a fatal plane crash in Indonesia, and a nation more divided and distrustful than ever. Despite the rollout of a COVID vaccine, it appears that life as we once knew it is still many months away.
Politics often is driven not by perspective, but by passion. It’s fueled by one’s debt to ideology rather than any attempt to think rationally and find areas of common cause. We spew venom at those we oppose, all in an attempt to vent and vanquish those we call our enemies.
Now is a rare opportunity to turn the tide and help unfold the future in a way that restores our humanity and devotion and triumphs over division.
If we can do one thing to put 2020 behind us, it may be this: Abandon accusations, nullify the negativity, believe in one another, and come together for a common cause.
We seniors ought to be the first to volunteer for that task.
In his first inaugural address, delivered on the eve of a terrible civil war, Lincoln said this:
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
I say, let us devote ourselves to finding those better angels and keep them close now and forever more. For the sake of our humanity, we cannot afford to let them be abandoned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.