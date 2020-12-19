Few of us could ever have imagined 12 months ago that we would end up with a year like 2020, particularly in light of a pandemic that’s killed 300,000 of our fellow citizens. While there have been other health threats in decades past, none have afflicted the population like COVID-19, or, for that matter, been politicized, denied or dismissed like so many have done throughout this ordeal.
It’s now reached the point that the wiser folks among us — many of whom are seniors and those charged with ensuring our welfare — realize that this is a disease that needs to be treated seriously. More and more people see the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. Given the lack of a mandate, it’s become our individual responsibility to ensure our safety and the safety of others.
Fortunately, help is on the horizon with at least two vaccines. While they won’t eliminate this threat immediately, we now have the potential to eventually immunize every citizen and eventually bring an end to this real-life nightmare.
The first person to take the vaccine, in the United Kingdom, was a 91-year-old woman who did extraordinarily well. First responders and frontline workers are receiving it first in the U.S., soon followed by nursing home residents. Once they receive their doses, then the senior population will be next in line to get our own vaccinations.
The timeline for seniors appears to be the spring.
To be sure, it’s been reported that there may be some side effects associated with the vaccine. Those who have taken part in the clinical trials report such symptoms as headaches, exhaustion, soreness and other issues that may last a day or more following the immunization. In addition, a second injection will be needed three weeks after the first.
It’s also been reported that people with severe allergies ought not to take the vaccine. Of course, side effects might not seem such a pleasant prospect. Indeed, due to the urgency of the situation, approval for the vaccine came quicker than usual, and some results about the side effects remain inconclusive. Yet while some questions may remain about the long-term effects, it’s clearly our best hope for eradicating this horrible virus.
After all, we’re dealing with a disease that is still raging out of control. It’s destroyed lives and livelihoods. Currently, an American is dying every minute. In my opinion, any risk is worth it.
That said, some insist that that they won’t take the shot. I liken it to not wearing a mask. If only some people wear them, the problem can’t be controlled. We have to think of others and not just ourselves.
I can’t help but think that not taking the vaccine would be foolhardy. It’s the prudent thing to do. After all, the rate of success is reportedly between 90% and 95% effective.
There are no guarantees in life, yet few initiatives promise such a positive rate of return.
Let’s all roll up our sleeves and do it for ourselves, our families and the greater good.
Time for our annual raise
One thing we can look forward to in the new year, aside from the fact that we need a new year in order to forget about 2020, is that we seniors are due for a pay raise. It comes in the form of an increase in our monthly Social Security checks.
This year we can expect to receive a 1.3% increase, and while that doesn’t seem like a lot, few salaries or investment returns offer much more these days. Put your money in an interest-bearing checking account or CD and it’s likely you’ll receive only a fraction of that return.
Because January payments often are made at the beginning of the month and Jan. 1 is a holiday, many of us will see the increase at the end of December.
Some may wonder how these increases are calculated. According to the Social Security Administration, there is a formula for figuring that out. The cost-of-living adjustment — or COLA — is based on increases in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. It’s a rate calculated each month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“A COLA that’s calculated for January is based on third quarter of the current year as compared to the COLA from the third quarter of the last year in which a COLA became effective,” the Social Security Administration states on its website. If there is an increase, it will be rounded up to the nearest tenth of a percentage. “If there is no increase, or the rounded increase is zero, then there is no increase for the year.”
I guess that means we ought to be pleased with whatever we get. After all, something is better than nothing. Or so I’ve been told.
Finally, Merry Christmas everyone! 2021 can’t help but be a better year — one in which selflessness, understanding and compassion provide us with the blessings we all need now.
