Have you achieved all you’ve hoped for at this point in your life? I’m not necessarily talking about financial wealth or that trip you hoped to take to Hawaii or another exotic destination. I’m referring to the things that bring you comfort, a sense of security and make you feel like your life indeed is complete.
Chances are, if you’re reading this, you’ve achieved that to some measure. After all, you’re living in East Tennessee, one of the best places to reside in this country. Here we find ourselves relatively free from disaster, catastrophic weather conditions and the kind of hate and dysfunction that sadly confronts folks elsewhere. It doesn’t take a multimillion-dollar home to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings and the feeling of our hometown inclusion. One need only glance at our panoramic views of the mountains, the greenery, the lakes and the rivers to understand why our realms are the envy of so many.
Of course, few people are completely satisfied with life overall. We’d all like more money and freedom from the daily difficulties and stressful situations that naturally accompany everyday existence. That’s only natural. Perfection is impossible to achieve. However, that doesn’t preclude the possibility that we can still be content and achieve the peace of mind that many people find so elusive.
As seniors, we have the wisdom and sensibility to know what it is that we want, as well as those things that we strive for in order to give us a sense of purpose. It could be a bucket list that’s yet to be attained, or perhaps something as simple as having a group of good friends that we can always count on for affirmation and support.
Of course, those are lifelong desires for most, and realizing all that we hope to achieve in this life can be a never-ending quest. But it’s also the thing that gives us purpose and feeds our passion. Many of us are freed from workplace responsibilities at this stage of our lives, and with them, the need to fight our way to the top of rungs of management or to make some sort of power play. We can devote ourselves to self-satisfaction, whether it comes through our own business enterprise or jumping feet first into a hobby that reaps rewards of its own.
I believe it’s never too late to find those things that make us happy. Where there is life, there is hope. Complacency isn’t necessarily a key to happiness. As human beings, we’re always driven to do more. It doesn’t have to be a huge goal. Yet striving to do a little bit more everyday can bring an enormous feeling of achievement and satisfaction, whether it’s simply making a new friend, working on a craft, volunteering for a charitable organization, reading a book for the first time, teaching a child something new, or simply basking in the serenity of our surroundings.
Stay confident. Know that if it’s something in your sights, you have the power to bring it a bit closer. Keep friends and family close. Realize what it is that brings you your serenity. You’ll be amazed at how much nearer you’ll have come to contentment.
And wondering what might have been
On the other hand, we’ve also had opportunity to live through times of turmoil that equate to the tragedies we’re experiencing now. The one thing that’s different is looking at the lives lost through assassination.
I’m speaking of course about the deaths of John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King and John Lennon.
I often find myself drifting back to the terrible days when the news came across our television screens that one of our heroes had been taken from us by a madman with no apparent purpose other than some devious design. I think about all we lost and the pain that’s still so profound. Martin Luther King was a voice that spoke out for nonviolence, and given these tumultuous times, his words would have provided the comfort that’s needed now more than ever. JFK’s administration lasted no more than a thousand days, but he ushered in a new era of hope and promise, a time when the possibilities seemed endless and enduring. RFK promised to continue his brother’s quest and his work for justice, equality and the promise of peace.
And of course, there was John Lennon, whose solo career had only begun its reboot after five years of domesticity and assuming the role of a house husband and father. How much more great music and creative inspiration could he have offered had he not been savagely struck down at the age of 40?
So too, we find ourselves at the 20th anniversary of the horror of 9/11. There again we face the question of what if.
Those thoughts of what might have been likely will haunt us forever, especially those among us who were alive when those tragedies transpired. There’s no way to reconcile all we lost and failed to gain when they were taken away.
Perhaps the only way to bring some meaning is to follow in their footsteps, honor their memories, and try to emulate their efforts so that their memories can live on within all of us.
