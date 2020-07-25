In the nearly two months since reaching the big Seven-Oh, I’ve been making a point to pay particular attention to any changes in my physical condition and overall attitude. Granted, these developments aren’t dictated by a sudden intrusion of a birthday, no matter how seemingly significant.
Personally I’m not ready to refer to myself as elderly anyway. However, there comes a point where one has to have his or her day of reckoning, forcing us to take stock of the goals we’ve reached, the status of our life’s efforts thus far, and the objectives that we’ve yet to accomplish.
So, too, there are other things I’ve come to accept as well. My dexterity and upper body strength have diminished to a degree, though I can reconcile that with the fact that overall, I have no chronic conditions, no significant lack of energy or motivation, and no major physical limitations as far as daily chores, tending to yard work, walking the dogs, or remaining alert and cognizant. My hair is still firmly rooted on my head and so far anyway, I’ve yet to go gray.
As far as my psyche is concerned, however, I’m finding myself staring at an aging individual in the mirror and finding it hard to reconcile that visage with the fact that I still feel like a youthful 30-something on the inside. Indeed, it’s an ongoing challenge for me and many people who try to reconcile senior status with an inner self that refuses to concede or catch up. I’m still that goofy, carefree guy that I once was, even though most folks aren’t quite convinced that my youthful attitude is anything other than immaturity.
This guy still wants to have fun.
Of course, maturity can take its toll on one’s personality in other ways as well. I readily admit that I’ve never been the most patient person, a bad habit which has become increasingly dominant of late. Perhaps I’m veering toward being something of a curmudgeon because I find it hard to wait for things to transpire, especially when a needed response seems unreasonably slow in coming.
So, too, I have less tolerance for people who make ignorant excuses without due regard to other points of view. I can be testy when challenged, argumentative with anyone I deem insulting, condescending or intolerant. It’s become increasingly easy for me to take on jerks and bullies for the awful people they are, even if it leads to confrontation.
That also means calling people out when they do something that’s deliberately hurtful and harmful to others, even if they don’t realize the consequences. I may not be an activist or even an advocate per se, but I do feel more confident when it comes to speaking up, defending a position or citing a situation that simply seems wrong.
After all, seniors have a responsibility to stand up for principle, even when it seems that as individuals, we’re the only ones offering that objection.
That, my friends, is called courage. And integrity. And the desire to do right, even in the most contentious circumstances.
I had a chemistry teacher named Mr. Hill when I was in middle school — back then, it was called junior high — and unbeknownst to him, he gave a life lesson that has remained me with all these years since. It had nothing to do with his curriculum; in fact, I never could wrap my brain around the scientific formulas, logarithms or whatever else was needed to secure a passing grade. I frequently received D’s and F’s from Mr. Hill. However, I still managed to learn a lesson in common sense.
In Dallas, where I lived at the time, Mr. Hill looked like a typical science teacher. He was a short, stocky little man with squinty facial features and a flattop that never acquiesced to the hipness and happenstance that were rapidly reshaping the attitudes and outlook of the swinging ‘60s. Yet there he was, given the near impossible job of trying to pound some sense into a bunch of distracted teenagers who had next-to-no concerns about theories or theorems. As a result, he’d often interrupt his lectures and rail about the prevalence of stupidity and those who were decidedly dumb to begin with.
“Ignernt, ignernt, ignernt,” he declared, calling out their”ignernce” frequently and demonstratively. Ignorance was “ignernce” in Texas talk. Indeed, that said it all. Even now, that declarative description seems to sum up a lot of things. Dumb is dumb, pure and simple. It’s “ignernt” pure and simple. There’s no excuse, other than some simple stupidity.
Science eventually will find a cure that’ll curtail the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that science will ever come up with an antidote for “ignernce.”
Thank you, Mr. Hill, for bringing that point home. It was worth the failing grades to learn that ignominious lesson.
And that lesson is this …
Don’t be “ignernt!” Wear a mask! Socially distance. Don’t wait for a mandate! Don’t take the pandemic for granted! Do the right thing for yourself and others!
