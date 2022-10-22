Seniors can expect the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in four decades, a welcome relief for those retirees that are grappling to pay their bills due to runaway inflation. The Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase in addition to an actual reduction in Medicare monthly costs. That in itself is big news because oftentimes, any increase in Social Security’s monthly benefits is offset by an added increase in Medicare costs. Next year’s cost of living adjustment, or COLA for short, will mark the largest single increase in over 40 years! It’s also worth noting that there were no costs of living increases for 2009, 2010 and 2015.
However, according to a recent article in Yahoo Money, it’s not all good news. For starters, the greater payouts could further impact Social Security’s reserve funds faster than expected, with the added risk that by 2034, the average recipient may only receive 75 percent of the benefits they’re due. The risk of a recession could further impact the fund’s solvency.
On a personal level, the increased income — $140 for the average individual — could result in additional income tax liability, because it may push them into a higher income bracket. Currently, up to 85% of Social Security benefits can be taxable if one’s income is above $25,000 for single filers or $32,000 for joint filers.
According to financial pros, that means if you file a federal tax return as an individual and your combined income — your adjusted gross income, plus nontaxable interest you have earned on investments, plus one-half of your Social Security benefits — is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may have to pay income tax on up to 50% of your benefits. If you earn more than $34,000, up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.For those who file a joint return and have a combined income between $32,000 and $44,000, the IRS could require you to pay income tax on up to 50% of your benefits. If your joint income is more than $44,000, up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.
Personally, I have a real problem with all that. My feeling is that we already paid taxes on income from which those Social Security taxes will withheld. The whole point was that we would have some form of financial security when we were able to take those funds.
Taxing any portion of those funds is simply unfair as far as I’m concerned, and in my mind, a little like double jeopardy.
Plus, if you’re like me and still working beyond retirement, you’re being penalized for being productive. The government should be glad we’re contributing to the workforce and only tax our extra income.
Uncle Sam — take your hands off our Social Security. We paid in to the system, and paid our taxes our entire working lives. It’s time to show some respect for seniors, many of whom had to face economic uncertainties in the past because the COLA was so low. Plus, we’ve done our share. Most of us helped our kids with clothing, shelter and an education. Many of us continue to do so. We’ve contributed to society and our country’s economic stability. So why not give us a break in our later years? After all, haven’t we earned it?
I believe we have. Maybe it’s time to talk to our elected representatives about getting the IRS off our backs. Let’s use our leverage and speak up!
On another note
Thanks to all the readers who responded to my last column and expressed their appreciation for the comments share by famous seniors on what it means to age gracefully.One reader shared a saying that she learned from her mother, and I believe it’s worth repeating.Here’s what she said. “Every morning before my brother, my sister and I left for school, my mother would say ‘Be brilliant, but first of all be kind.’ She was an amazing person. Our family continued that tradition with our children.”Personally, I believe that’s a lesson we could all learn from, and in so doing, pass it along.
After all, I’m sure we can all agree, the world needs a lot more kindness these days.
I’ll be speaking at the “Grand Times” Senior Expo at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, 202 West Lamar Alexander. I’d love to see you in person!
