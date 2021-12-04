There’s a familiar adage that suggests “time flies when you’re having fun.”
I’d counter that by suggesting time speeds by, whether you’re enjoying it or not.
Granted, when we’re bored or in isolation, as many of us were during the height of the pandemic, things may seem as if they’re slowing down.
Yet, in present circumstance, when the days are constricted by the onset of nightfall at 5 p.m., and grayer skies and colder temperatures seem to flush out the brilliant lights of mid-afternoon, the hours given to normal activity seem less available than ever. The week seems to pass quickly, and as a result, a month goes by with a proverbial blink of the eye.
Never mind the fact that the holiday season is now initiated during mid-October. Where the traditional start of the Christmas celebration once began with “Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving, the messaging and merriment greets shoppers earlier than ever, urging us to tend to our holiday shopping even in the first flush of fall.
It seems literally like just yesterday that I was removing the holiday wreath from our front door and hustling our naked Christmas tree to the curb, its once radiant boughs suffering the indignity of post-holiday rejection and discard. Now it’s time to find a fresh young sampling, repeat the process and finalize the festive decor.
In my experience, the anticipation often outweighs the actual event. That’s not to say I didn’t enjoy the day once it finally arrived, but I did lament the fact that it seemed to come too quickly.
I relished the joy and excitement that led up to the holiday, but once it was here, it seemed to be over in an instant. I wanted to soak up every second, hoping the experience would last forever.
But alas, it was over practically as soon as it had begun.
They say that as we age, time goes by faster. I’m not sure if that’s the case, and I seriously doubt that there’s any scientific proof to back it up. Yet it does seem that as we get older, things move quicker. Perhaps it’s because we seem to move slower. Or maybe, as in my case, I’m sleeping longer. Whatever it is, it makes me want to resist the fact that there’s less time before me than that left behind. And if it keeps moving as fast as it appears, well suffice it to say it may eventually become too futile to deny.
So what can we do? It’s simple. Cherish every day. Find joy even in the ordinary. Celebrate the fact we live in such wonderful environs, where the mountains, the people and the options for activity and entertainment are plentiful.
That’s the only option. Don’t dread tomorrow. Instead, relish today.
Shun the scammers
The thieves and creeps who are out to scam us elders seem intent on pursuing their desire to rip people off and have them fall prey to their evil intents. These individuals obviously lack the moral principals as well as the ability needed to make a legitimate living. They’re misanthropes who simply don’t have the will, skills or desire to make their way in the world unless it’s at the expense of others.
I frequently get emails saying that I’ve purchased some big-ticket item on Amazon that’s being sent to an unknown address. When there’s a phone number, I call it, and I quickly find a joker on the other end who, when confronted, either responds with a string of obscenities, or, being the cowards they are, simply hang up.
The latest warning comes courtesy of the Social Security Administration and it’s one we need to heed.
It cautions you to ignore a caller who threatens to suspend your Social Security number, warns you that you’re facing imminent arrest, demands immediate payment, requests personal information, insists on secrecy, threatens to seize your assets, and/or makes a bunch of false promises supported for fake documentation and false evidence.
The SSA warns us not to be fooled. Don’t provide any information over the phone, especially as it relates to bank accounts, your Social Security information or any other assets.
Then, hang up. The Social Security Administration doesn’t call people or try to intimidate them.
You can report this activity to the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG). However, if you did fall prey to the scam, don’t be embarrassed to report the crime. You can follow SSA OIG on Twitter @TheSSAOIG and on Facebook, @SSA Office of the Inspector General. Or visit the Federal Trade Commission for further information about scammers purporting to represent the U.S. government.
Tell others about your experience so that they can be on guard and not let it happen to them.
Above all, be on guard, so these malfeasants can’t take advantage of you.
Apparently, some people simply have no shame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.