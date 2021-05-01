Davy Crockett, one of Tennessee’s most celebrated native sons, had a motto that I gravitated toward early on: “Always be sure you are right — then go ahead.”
My wife, Alisa, prefers another, as shared in song by the gospel group the McCrary Sisters — “Let it go.”
While I appreciate the sentiment expressed by both, I tend to follow a mantra that falls somewhere in between: It’s a fine line between pestering and persistence.
I don’t know if that’s an original saying, but regardless, I’ve adopted it as my own. As people who know me often will assert, I always need to get in the last word in any exchange. And when people stop responding to me, I take it as a sign that there’s no argument they can offer in their defense, and I can claim victory.
I realize that’s a bit arrogant. At a point, people simply tire of arguing and move on. Yes, there’s some self-righteousness involved as well.
It’s hard for some people to understand, but despite my public pronouncements, I’m basically a shy guy. However, as a senior, I feel that no one has a right to take advantage of me or get away with any injustice. As a result, I feel it necessary to press the point and make my views known.
Some may think it obnoxious, but I believe that when you’re relying on principle, it’s important to pursue it. It is, as the late Congressman John Lewis once called it,“good trouble.” One can’t simply stand by and let injustice prevail. If we don’t speak out, who will? How many wrongs have been given a free pass simply because good people refused to do anything about them? Consider the overt racism once faced by African Americans, the horrors of the Holocaust, the forced displacement of Native Americans, and most recently, the violence inflicted on Asian Americans.
Who among us would choose to stand by and remain silent? As seniors, we’ve witnessed travesties like these our entire lives. It’s appropriate then that we take the lead, share the lessons of the past and urge others not to repeat them.
That’s why when it comes to the divide between pestering and persistence, I often find it difficult to discern the difference. And though I may annoy people in the process — even, on occasion, friends as well — I get some vindication from knowing that I’m taking the moral high ground, at least in my own mind.
When people tell me something can’t work or can’t happen, I think it’s only because they refuse to even try. There’s a distinct difference between “can’t” and “won’t.”
Here, then, is another quote that I tend to cite. Robert Kennedy once said, “Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and say why not?”
Yes, insistence can be annoying, but think of all the things that never would have occurred had someone not pursued the possibilities, even when others resisted and refused.
I’d like to think that the majority of us are willing to take the risk.
for a little laugh
This came courtesy of one of my neighbors and it struck me as so humorous, I told him that I wanted to share it. He didn’t take credit for it, but agreed to let me include it here.
“Yesterday, I was at Kroger’s buying a large bag of Purina Dog Chow for my loyal pet, Jake, the ‘Wonder Dog,’ and was in the checkout line when a woman behind me asked if I had a dog.
“What did she think — I had an elephant?
“So because I’m retired and have little to do, on impulse I told her that no, I didn’t have a dog, I was starting the Purina Diet again. I added that I probably shouldn’t, because I ended up in the hospital last time, but that I’d lost 50 pounds before I awakened in an intensive care ward with tubes coming out of most of my orifices and IVs in both arms.
“I told her that it was essentially a perfect diet and that the way that it works is to load your pants pockets with Purina Nuggets and simply eat one or two every time you feel hungry. The food is nutritionally complete, so it works well, which is why I was going to try it again.
“(I have to mention here that practically everyone in line was now enthralled with my story.)
“Horrified, she asked if I ended up in intensive care because the dog food poisoned me. I told her no, I stopped to pee on a fire hydrant and a car hit me.
“I thought the guy behind her was going to have a heart attack, he was laughing so hard.
“Kroger’s won’t let me shop there anymore.
“Better watch what you ask retired people. They have all the time in the world to think of crazy things to say.”
