One of the joys that accompanies life in this wonderful place we call home are the constant encounters with such kind and gracious people. It seems to be a mantra in this part of the world, that no matter what may divide us, appreciation for one another is a philosophy that folks here seem to share in common.
Here’s an example: I was at the CVS store of Foothills Drive the other day to pick up some medical supplies. One of the things my dermatologist had recommended was a rather expensive skin cream. When I noted that to the lady behind the counter — half jokingly of course — she agreed that the price seemed to be a bit exorbitant. However, she was so nice, she helped me select several coupons that I could use to my advantage. They lowered the price significantly, and even with the extra items I needed to buy, the total cost came out to be quite a bit less than the cost of the cream alone.
Naturally, I remarked to her how nice she was and she replied by saying that her granddaughter had once asked her, “Grandma, why are you so nice to everybody?” I was very impressed by her answer:
“Why not?”
Indeed, why not? It really doesn’t take all that much effort to be nice, certainly a lot less than to be a conniving, creepy bully. Plus the rewards are so much greater! People are actually grateful for your kindness and will reward you with affection and appreciation. Think about it… how many mean people do you see memorialized on plaques, on monuments or in movies? Kind people find a place in our hearts and as time goes by, and those are the folks we tend to remember.
Mean people generally reside in their own despair and ill-tempered imbroglio. After all, who wants to be with someone whose goal it is is to tear other people down and treat them with condescension.
I would like to think that I can set some kind of example. When people are nice to me — even complete strangers — I thank them for the kindness they’ve bestowed. I would hope that means something to them, and that maybe it gives them some inspiration of their own.
As I’m frequently fond of saying — affirmation is the greatest gift we can bestow on someone else. It doesn’t cost a penny, but the dividends it pays are truly priceless.
A pain in the ... back
There’s nothing like a nagging injury to put a damper on things. I discovered that fact recently when I decided I was capable of bringing 10 cinderblocks, one by one, singlehandedly upstairs to a second floor closet to support a collapsed shelf. It seemed like a good idea in theory, and indeed it accomplished all I intended.
However the one thing I didn’t count on — somewhat foolishly, I admit — was the toll it took on my back.
Okay, perhaps I should explain. I never consider my physical limitations. I enjoy hiking, paddle boating and staying active. No, I’m not an all-star athlete, but then I never really was, even as a younger man. However, in my refusal to put a timestamp on my abilities, I find myself willing to take on any physical challenge that requires me to do so. I can’t repair a hole in the roof or rewire a circuit breaker, but if it’s simply a matter of a quick fix, then I ensure the fact that I’m self-sufficient.
Sadly, I underestimated the toll this would take on my back … and now, nearly two weeks later, I’m still feeling it.
A malady of any kind doesn’t just affect one physically, but it also plays on one’s mental outlook as well. My limited mobility put a damper on my desire to do anything, including my writing, my work around the house, my walks with the dogs … in short, everything other than take naps and stay in bed. It drained my enthusiasm, strained my patience and dampened my disposition.
Naturally, that’s not surprising. It’s somewhat discouraging anytime we come head-on and face to face with our own limitations, it makes for a humbling experience. And in my case, I make it a point to dismiss and deny any of the limitations that come with age. But I suppose there is a point when one has to realize they’re only human after all and simply accept the reality that ultimately, we are flawed and fragile. It’s only natural. It’s part of life.
And where there’s life, there’s hope that we can overcome a crisis, even if it’s of our own doing.
My back is getting better, and I feel fortunate that I remain relatively healthy. But there is a lesson to be learned.
Don’t underestimate the power of perseverance. Or the weight of cinderblocks.
