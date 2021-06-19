I think it’s fair to say there’s a general disparity between the impressions we have of ourselves and the way others see us. We might have an image of ourselves as youthful, prescient, humorous and happening, while others might in fact view us as annoying or obnoxious. I would hope that’s not the case, but I’ll be the first to admit that when it comes to my sense of humor, my self-censorship button isn’t always working.
There can be other layers to that divide as well. I’d like to think of myself as a pretty hip and happening guy, one who knows a little bit about the world, music, philosophy and culture, and hopefully has something to say. On the other hand, people may see my long hair and independent attitude as indicative of an insurgent attitude, and may not know what to expect.
As seniors, we have a right to be who we are, and for me, one of the many wonderful things about living here in East Tennessee is the fact that people are genuinely gracious and, if you come across as kind and considerate, they will accept you for who you are. Putting on airs never gets anyone very far, no matter where they live, but in this part of the world, people are particularly adept at seeing through falsehoods and phoniness.
So the question becomes how do we keep our egos in check, while also asserting ourselves and keeping our confidence intact? Granted, it’s a fine divide. Confidence counts, but coming across as a “know-it-all” only serves to alienate others. At the same time, weakness rarely wins respect, so finding a fine line that allows for an outgoing and emphatic attitude is certainly a good way to maintain a winning reputation while engaging with others.
The trick is to ensure that intention and expression are shared in sync. Don’t come across as overbearing. Make it clear you value the opinion of others.
Likewise, taking a stand is one thing, but keeping credibility can be another. A dear friend of mine put it succinctly: It’s OK to change your position, but don’t renege on your principles.
That’s why it’s important to share only those things that you definitely deem both right and relevant. For me, that means to carefully consider everything I say when I’m engaged in a serious discussion. I often need to stop and think so as not to utter the first thing that comes to my mind, especially in the midst of a heated debate. I’d like to leave the impression that I’m reasonable and open to other points of view, even if I know in my heart that I might never agree. Offering the impression that you are amiable and understanding may be a bit deceptive, but it also can preclude unnecessary conflicts.
Personally, I’d rather be known as some who’s likable rather than a pundit prone to posturing. I believe that enough animosity and conflict has been spawned in the past few years and that people are ready for calm and caring, and not for further strife.
Some may accuse me of acquiescing. However, I disagree. If someone wants to hear my opinion, I’ll share it, but I’d rather engage than outrage, and if focusing on areas of common interest makes me a popular person, I’ll take that any day.
The honest truth is, I want to be liked. I would hope people think of me as an amiable and agreeable guy, one who has a sense of humor, however off the cuff it may seem at times. I embrace my eccentricity because it makes me who I am, and maybe, just maybe, it allows me to stand out to a certain extent. Yes, that’s my ego speaking, but here again, it gives me the confidence I need to nurture.
As a result, being measured and mindful are the the qualities that get me where I need to go.
Sad goodbyes
At the risk of sounding maudlin, I had a very difficult day two weeks ago. I woke up to a voicemail telling me that my friend Josh, who I’ve been good friends with since college, passed away the Sunday before. He was suffering from dementia, and not properly cared for at the facility where he was living.
Joshua was a documentary filmmaker and was as witty and intelligent as anyone I’ve ever known. We shared some wonderful times together, and I was happy to visit him several times in Colorado just as he would visit with me when I lived in Miami.
It’s hard to believe such a vital individual has gone so soon.
Later that same afternoon, I got word that Michele Gillen, a reporter I had worked with at the TV station where I was once employed, had passed as well after succumbing to cancer. Few were aware she was even ill. Michele was a voracious investigative correspondent whose crusades against human trafficking, abuse of the mentally ill, and other important issues made her one of the nation’s most distinguished and distinctive journalists. The news she shared was never fake.
One loss is painful enough. Two in the same day are terribly tragic.
Still there’s a lesson to be learned, one gleaned from a familiar saying: “Hold your friends close. Hold your dearest friends even closer.”
