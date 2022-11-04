I have to admit that there are certain things I simply fail to understand. That includes the majority of the musical guests that appear on Saturday Night Live. And why frayed jeans that are torn and full of holes are not only in fashion, but actually twice as expensive as jeans that are far more intact. I’m thinking that I have a closet full of tattered jeans that I’ve been reticent to part with, but, should I decide to sell them, could easily fund my retirement.
Gap, are you listening?
For that matter, when did the ability to connect a call become the least important thing about a modern cellphone?
Of course, some people might think that I’m out of touch, oblivious to the tastes and trends of our present era, and in fact, that I’m simply stuck in the past. I get that and I readily agree. In that regard, I’m not unlike other folks of my age who might wonder why the lack of logic and common sense has become so pervasive these days. Indeed, the very concept of right and wrong seems to be elusive. Prejudice has become pervasive. People in public places babble about hate, contempt and their own self-centered interests. The very concept of law and order has been skewed to serve individual interests.
On a bigger scale, we seem to have embraced division and discord while forsaking honest expression and any attempt at civil discourse. Yet we’re reticent to take people to task for obnoxious and incendiary behavior, even when it spurs ignorance and injustice. It’s repugnant at very least, and, in fact, the direct antithesis of the principles of justice and humanity upon which this nation was founded.
Admittedly, that’s another thing I simply don’t understand. Why do we allow those noxious attitudes to pervade and persist in a society that’s supposed to be governed by kindness and compassion?
If anyone can answer that question, I’d love to hear your response.
Fortunately, most people here in East Tennessee are gracious by nature. Sure, we may have our disagreements when it comes to pontificating about politics, but I hope — and believe — that we maintain a basic respect for other individuals, regardless of our differences, and, in turn, a willingness to do right by one another. That, my friends, is the moral fiber that supersedes all.
Faded friendships
Again, call me old-fashioned, but I’ve always believed that friendship — true friendships — are locked in for life. Sure, we may lose touch with certain people that we knew early on, but ultimately, once we reconnect, we can pick up where we left off. The things that bind us together can give us common cause. Shared memories and experiences can create a lifelong bond.
That’s why I’m disappointed when friends simply fade away. Granted, life has its demands, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our own needs and responsibilities. But shouldn’t time be taken to reconnect with others at least every once in awhile?
What I find sadder still are those situations when one’s attempts to reach out are shunned and met with obvious indifference. The lack of a return text, email or — wow! — an actual phone call seems to signify that that person, for whatever reason, has made a choice to simply fall off the radar and is no longer interested in maintaining the friendship that once seemed so fulfilling. Are they angry, depressed, disrespectful, or, perhaps, do they simply not care? The lack of a response naturally makes me wonder what the heck is going on.
After all, how much effort does it take to simply respond to an email or text and say, “Sorry, can’t communicate right now” and, in so doing, at least acknowledge that someone cares enough to reach out?
On a brighter note…
Is there anyone among us who doesn’t feel enamored by the colors of the fall? No matter how many autumns I’ve experienced, I never fail to be amazed at the brilliant hues that illuminate our beautiful East Tennessee landscape. It’s more picturesque than words can possibly describe, and I admit I have quite an emotional reaction to the wondrous array of colors that go into Mother Nature’s picturesque panorama.
A couple of weeks ago, I had a visit from my cousin Beth, who I hadn’t seen in nearly 55 years — 55 years! — and I spent eight hours taking her and her friend from the U.K. on a sightseeing trip that took in Cade’s Cove and both legs of the Foothill Parkway. We took in some incredible sights, often causing us to pull off at every opportunity to absorb the bliss and beauty that we encountered on the way.
I felt proud to know that I made a choice to live in the midst of these amazing surroundings, scenic sights that are easily accessed in the immediate vicinity of this place that I call home. The concept of a staycation is always so enticing.
I was also thankful that despite the decades that had divided us, these beautiful environs allowed us a reason to celebrate a common bond. To paraphrase a local anthem, “East Tennessee, you’ll always be, home sweet home to me.”
Always indeed.
(0) comments
