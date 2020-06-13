For many of us, the fear, frustration, anger and animosity that has gripped this nation in the past few months has been elevated even more over the past couple of weeks. It’s similar in a sense to a nightmarish scenario ripped from the pages of a Stephen King novel or spun from a science fiction series that would be otherwise unimaginable.
The combined consequences of the pandemic, protests for racial justice, massive unemployment, upheaval and uncertainty as far as the financial markets are concerned have resulted in the perfect storm of sadness, distrust, disunity and depression for anyone who has followed these events even from afar.
It’s hard to find hope in these difficult times, made even more so by those who are unwilling — or unable — to offer comfort, compassion and any assurances that can unite us and bring the nation together.
As seniors, I believe we do have a role to play in that. We can counsel and console. We can urge calm and compassion and bring our own experiences to bear from wise and reflective points of view.
While many of us would say that this is the worst domestic crisis the country has ever undergone, we also can reassure them that we’ve personally witnessed similar scenarios before, and that somehow we’ve found the strength not only to survive, but to thrive. And while many things remain unresolved, we also can be optimistic that there are still some people who are willing to take on the challenges that still must be met.
Some of you may ask how I can be so sure. Let’s look at today’s situation from the vantage point of a senior who was born in the middle of the past century, sometime between 1940 and 1950. Life began in the aftermath of World War II in the midst of the horrors of the Holocaust. The atom bomb was unleashed and suddenly there was a relentless reality that suddenly the world could be on the brink of total annihilation with a simple act of miscalculation. Less than five years after that war ended, the Korean War began. Tensions in the Middle East led to a string of wars in rapid succession. Disease was also a concern, whether it was a polio pandemic or more recently, the scourge of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). Racial injustice brought indignity and oftentimes death to fellow citizens who fought for the just cause of civil rights. The war in Vietnam led to widespread dissent and to the National Guard killings of four students on a college campus. Those soldiers who returned from that war often were shunned, and many found their lives in ruin due to the physical and mental wounds of that war, as well as homelessness and an inability to get the care they deserved.
For all the hopes of peace and love summoned by the spirit of the ’60s, assassination became commonplace, resulting in the loss of Medgar Edgars, JFK, Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy and too many other leaders who were taken before their time.
The ’70s brought the Watergate scandal and an act that was once unthinkable, the resignation of a president. The Berlin Wall, the Soviet domination of Eastern Europe and Krushchev’s threat to bury us all made the idea of nuclear war seem all too certain. The Cuban Missile Crisis literally brought us to the brink.
Discrimination denied our country’s diversity, not only for people of color, but also for those who practiced certain religions and others who identified as LGBT.
The destruction of the Space Shuttle Discovery broke our hearts. The Stock Market crash in 1987 shattered our economic security. We worried about the glitches that might be caused when the calendar clocked in a new century. And we witnessed the terrible toll of terrorism, both foreign and domestic, when the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed in Oklahoma City and four planes became objects of destruction and used to kill 3,000 innocent people and destroy New York’s twin towers in what became the worst attack on U.S. soil in our nation’s history.
In addition, Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina, as well as devastating fires, tornados and floods, reaped misery, loss and destruction.
Yet none of those tragedies would surpass the scourge of massacres and murder that made victims of children, high school students, people practicing their faith, and too many others in what often seemed to amount to a daily toll taken of innocent life. Thoughts and prayers indeed.
Yet, somehow we’re still here. We survived, not always intact, but still with a determination to do better.
In Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address, delivered while the Civil War was still raging, he uttered these prophetic words:
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
Although we don’t have the blessing of a Lincoln leading us today, we can still allow his words to inspire us to do better, to take responsibility for ourselves and one another, and at least dream of a brighter tomorrow. In that respect, we can again look to Lincoln for inspiration and heed the words he shared in his first inaugural address, even as the Civil War was at the nation’s doorstep.
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Who among us, could resist that most passionate of pleas?
