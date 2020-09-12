The line in the headline, uttered in the classic film “Cool Hand Luke” starring Paul Newman, clearly seems to apply today. Whether due to the pandemic, politics or a general sense of uncertainty, tempers seem short, patience appears in short supply, and the desire to communicate in general is clearly lacking. It’s not all about social distancing. Distance has created a divide. People are at odds with one another, resulting in an abundance of aggression and agitation.
I’ve never considered patience to be one of my better virtues, but even so, I’m astounded by the lack of civility that we encounter these days. Granted, our nerves are frayed, and the barbs and tirades we’ve been subjected to from our nation’s leadership is more pointed and petulant that at any time in recent history.
That’s unfortunate at any time, but it’s especially distressing now when we’re amid multiple crises that have descended on us all at once. There’s the pandemic, the protests, natural disasters and elected officials who seem more concerned about their own priorities, fate and fortunes than they do the general welfare of the American people.
There’s not much we can do except to cast our votes at the ballot box this November. That’s essential. From my experience, early voting is easy and convenient and here in Maryville, I find that there is rarely a wait of more than a few minutes. Credit our terrific poll workers for both their dedication and due diligence.
That said, this crisis of communication also strikes closer to home. People appear reticent to communicate, be it by phone, text or email. I’m not sure why folks are becoming more insular, except that maybe they’re feeling a deeper depression and find themselves unable to express their thoughts and feelings, even to family and friends. It makes me sad that some of the people that I was once close to don’t respond to my outreach and seemingly have withdrawn from the world.
Sharing messages via Facebook is still a popular pastime, but in my opinion, that’s a medium fraught with peril. Communicating from a distance often emboldens people and offers an excuse to engage in the kind of vindictive behavior that involves insults, put-downs and half-truths. It’s a soapbox of sorts, but one with a fragile foundation. There’s no cause to bully or belittle people in an attempt to justify one’s cause. Has anyone ever changed their mind and opinion after being subjected to a torrent of anger and animosity.
I’d wager to say the odds are slim.
It seems that face-to-face conversation is rapidly becoming a lost art form. There’s a decided disconnect taking place today. Granted, it can be blamed in part on the pandemic and the need to keep a distance of 6 feet or more. And yet when people don’t have to look each other in the eye, it sometimes gives them license to say or spew whatever they want, no matter how injurious or insulting. There’s no accountability when cyberspace separates the accuser from the accused. The result is a series of recriminations that only add to the animosity and leave all those involved frustrated by the futility of it all.
Hopefully we seniors are wise enough to know better, and if we don’t, we ought to. There’s no substitute for respectful discourse, and if that’s not possible, then simply don’t engage. I have several dear friends with whom I disagree as far as politics and policy, but our bond is far more important than any need to debate. Minds are rarely changed these days. People are entrenched in their positions. Sadly, resentment and resolve seem to go hand in hand.
Therefore, let’s resolve to treat one another with the respect that we’re all due. There’s enough hurt, pain and disappointment in the world. Let’s not add to it. Share kindness, affirmation and understanding. You’ll feel better for it and those you interact with, both friends and strangers, will appreciate you for it as well.
We are, as the saying goes, all in this together.
After all, one’s reputation comes from kindness, not cruelty. If we all can keep that in mind, and try to understand another person’s point of view, it would go a long way toward sharing a little light at a time when illumination is sorely lacking.
