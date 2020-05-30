Over the course of my last three columns, I’ve dwelled on topics pertinent to the pandemic. After all, it’s hard to escape, especially when we’re confined to home and hearth. However, I thought it might be time to attempt some humor and offer a few fun facts in order to divert us, at least momentarily from the flurry of bad news and pessimistic predictions.
After all, humor is often a reliable antidote, even during the darkest of days.
I shared a little of my own wacky comedy on Facebook before things got dire. For example, I made up a story about putting on my bandana mask, walking into my bank, going up to the teller and telling her I wanted to make a withdrawal. As I described it, the security guard didn’t think it was all that funny.
I also noted that as a precaution I was staying away from Corona beer, my one exception being a Corona with lime. I then realized that adding the lime might expose me to lime disease (or lyme disease as the medical professionals refer to it).
Likewise, I feel obliged to point out to people in the park that my dogs have no idea what social distancing means because they still attempt to become intimately acquainted with other canines in the immediate vicinity. Worse yet, they refuse to wear their puppy masks.
Fortunately for you, the reader, I’ve opted not to continue down this path of dubious comedy and instead, I’m going to share some curious — and quirky — factoids sent to me by my friend Myke Scavone. Myke’s not only a pal, but he sings with two bands — the Yardbirds (“Over Under Sideways Down,” “For Your Love” et al.) and a group called the Doughboys. Naturally, he’s very talented, but in this case, he’s very perceptive as well. Here’s some of what he emailed me. (The thoughts in parentheses are mine.):
Things to wonder about:
• Why do you have to “put your two cents in” ... when it’s only a “penny for your thoughts?” Where’s that extra penny going? (In my case, it ends up in the cushions of my coach.)
• Once you’re in heaven, do you get stuck wearing the clothes you’re buried in for eternity? (Personally, I’d prefer doing eternity in jeans, a T-shirt or PJs; I’d save the suit for God’s formal occasions.)
• What disease did cured ham actually have? (Hopefully not coronavirus!)
• How is it that we put man on the moon before we figured out it would be a good idea to put wheels on luggage? (I’d guess it was because astronauts aren’t responsible for their own luggage.)
• Why is it that people say they “slept like a baby” when babies wake up like every two hours? (I know this from experience!)
• Why are you IN a movie, but you are ON TV? (Or ON the radio for that matter. Do radio and TV hold more weight than a film?)
• Why do people pay to go up in tall buildings and then put money in binoculars to look at things on the ground? (It’s all about the perspective.)
• Why do doctors leave the room while you change? They’re going to see you naked anyway. (My doctors always knock before they enter the exam room. Wonder what they think I’m doing in there? I’m a guest in their place, not vice versa.)
• Why is “bra” singular and “panties” plural? (This one’s for the ladies to answer. Personally, I have a problem with my underwear being referred to as “boxers.” I don’t want any roughhousing down there.)
• Can a hearse carrying a deceased individual drive in the carpool lane? (I think they get right of way regardless.)
• If the professor on Gilligan’s Island can make a radio out of a coconut, why can’t he fix a hole in a boat? (I think many of us were wondering the same thing!)
• If electricity comes from electrons, does morality come from morons? (No comment!)
• Why do the Alphabet song and Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star have the same tune?
• Why did you just try singing the two songs above? (Yes, I checked it out myself as well.)
• Did you ever notice that when you blow in a dog’s face, he gets mad at you, but when you take him for a car ride, he sticks his head out the window? (Maybe they’re just in it for the view.)
• And finally, the trickiest question of all: How did the man who made the first clock know what time it was?
That last question baffles me the most. On the other hand, I have no idea even what day of the week it is these days. It doesn’t help that I’m wearing the same pajama bottoms every day, inside out no less. I keep track of how much time has passed by simply remembering to change my underwear.
Stay smiling, everyone.
