There’s a lot wrong with the South. But there’s also a lot right with it. And it was on full display eight nights ago at a gathering of former University of Tennessee classmates and intramural teammates from the ’70s. We had won championships together, drunk beer together and chased girls together, and, now, we were old men. Some still in the game. Most retired. But all united in our love for one another and our commitment to that chimeric ideal of Southern manhood. Not the grotesque caricature of the pot-bellied, Bible-thumping Klansman but the self-effacing, self-aware Andy Taylor or Atticus Finch. Men who know they will never be as good or as honorable as they want to be but never stop striving for it.
South Carolina author Pat Conroy said the South is like Perma Press. It doesn’t wash out. I, for one, am glad.
It’s OK if you’re not Southern. Not everyone can be so lucky. But it’s also OK if you are. You shouldn’t be made to feel guilty just because your third cousin is also your wife. Or because you opened the door for someone or stood when another person entered the room. Conroy also said if you spend a half hour in a Manhattan bar, you’ll understand why we spent four years trying to kill all of them.
What struck me first about the 20 men gathered Aug. 28 was their physical appearance. They were fit. While much of America has settled comfortably into the soft puddle of obesity, these men looked like they could still walk to town if their car broke down, pick up the armoire if it fell on their wife or even go a few rounds with anyone foolish enough to levy an insult against one of their grandchildren.
Southern men have always placed a high value on physical prowess and courage. The tribal cultures of Scotland, Ireland, England and Northern Europe demanded it. We were hunters, farmers, herdsmen. Our boyhood heroes — Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Davy Crockett — were racist, sexist and homophobic to be sure. But we didn’t know that. All we knew was they were brave, and we wanted to be brave too.
No surprise, then, that a disproportionately high number of my friends are military veterans. And in a nation awash in addicts of every kind, these men have discipline and self-control. Beer was available alongside the iced tea, but not a single person drank too much or got too loud. And, of course, what did we eat? Barbecue.
Southerners are storytellers. And shouldn’t we be? Stories are how a culture sustains itself. How we transmit our values. Talk about the things that matter.
The warm summer air was filled with laughter and life lessons that evening. One man recounted his experiences flying fighter jets off aircraft carriers. Like landing on a postage stamp in a wind storm, I think he put it. Turns out he was one of the pilots who flew the raid on Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi’s compound.
Another man talked about a scholarship program he had started. Another had us rolling with laughter at his stories of doing backstage security at rock concerts in his 20s. My favorite was when famed guitarist Pete Townsend of the Who asked my friend if he could try a dip of Skoal just prior to going on stage. My friend said, “Sure,” but warned him to put “just a pinch” between his cheek and gum. Instead, the uber-confident rockstar put a three-finger wad right on his unbaptized tongue. Townsend heaved and hurled so violently that my friend thought he would have to cancel the show. But the plucky Brit surprised him. He stuck his face in a water fountain for a few minutes, shook his long-haired head a few times and hit the stage no worse for his jarring experience with one of the delicacies of Southern youth.
Loyalty and fidelity seem in short supply in today’s America. CEOs pay themselves lavish bonuses at the same time thousands of their workers are being laid off. Pensions are raided for stockholder benefit. Not so with this bunch of men. They wouldn’t sell you out for all the coffee at all the Starbucks. They are a happy band of brothers who would gladly lay down their lives for their friends if the situation demanded it. They talked about their families. Their churches. Their communities. One is even studying for the ministry.
There is a thing that is hard to identify that Southern men aspire to and fiercely defend. I could see it in the eyes of my friends that night.
Honor. The gift a man gives to himself. That inner satisfaction and pride a person takes in what he has become — the person you are when no one is looking. That thing that enables you to look in the shaving mirror each morning without shame or self-loathing.
These are men who pride themselves on the work they have done no matter how trivial or unnoticed. Whose greatest pleasure is to see their children and grandchildren prosper. Who consider their good name more precious than their 401(k).
They don’t need anyone to remind them of their humanity. That they are sinners. They know it even better than do their wives. But they are content. Happy in their own skin. Yet, still striving — even as old men — to be better men.
I don’t know when I will see these men again or even if I will. But it makes me feel better about the world to know that they are alive and still in it.
