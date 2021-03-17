Shortly after the 2016 election, Mai, a Vietnamese American college student, was on a train in Miami when a large white man wearing a Make America Great Again cap approached her. “He just looked at me and spat at me,” Mai says. “I just moved to a different car because I didn’t want to cause any trouble.” This sort of thing wasn’t new. She has been taunted with slurs like “Chin Chong” and called a “Chink B----.”
Since COVID-19 began, says Mai, now a Ph.D. student at a prestigious New England university, what long has been bad has gotten worse.
Sitting in the front of a bus last year, she says, a passenger boarded, looked at her, muttered “Oh, heck, no” and got back off. Last week, two men followed her at a train station, loudly coughing at her. She has been told “Go back to your country,” even though her country is America.
“You just have to hope they don’t hurt you,” Mai says. “I try to stay silent or run away. I just pray every day that from the time I leave home to when I come home at night, nothing scary will happen to me.”
The sharp rise in physical assaults and verbal harassment directed at Asian Americans once again has garnered attention, and it is clear that this isn’t “merely” vile people doing vile things, but a national disgrace. A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 of America’s largest cities rose by 149% last year. This was especially notable since hate crimes overall declined slightly, attributable to reduced public interaction during the pandemic.
Harassment of Asian Americans is almost certainly underreported given the language limitations and the culture of silence and fear often extant in their communities.
In recent weeks, a fresh spate of anti-Asian American violence has intensified anxiety. Noel Quintana, a Filipino American, was slashed in the face with a box cutter on a New York City train and required about 100 stitches. “Nobody came, nobody helped, nobody made a video,” he said afterward. In San Francisco, an 84-year-old Thai American, Vicha Ratanapakdee, was assaulted while on his morning walk and later died of his injuries. Iona Chong, a Chinese American epidemiologist, was called “Coronavirus” while jogging in Oakland last year, and then, last December, was shoved to the ground after delivering a Christmas gift.
“Everybody I know who is Asian is going through something similar to me,” Mai says. Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, is pointed about the ugliness. “Even before COVID-19 had reached the United States,” says Wu, a candidate for mayor of Boston, “Chinatowns and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the country were hit by the virus of racism and xenophobia, crushing local businesses and fueling hate crimes.”
Part of the horror of the pandemic has been seeing Asian Americans, an estimated 2 million of whom have been in the vanguard of our nation’s response as frontline workers, subjected to schoolyard taunting by their president. Former President Donald Trump missed few opportunities to use phrases such as “China Virus” and “Kung Flu” to describe the disease, relishing the glee that this pointless cruelty animated among his most ardent supporters.
President Joe Biden has wasted little time trying to make the virus-within-a-virus a top priority. Six days after taking office, he issued an executive order directing federal agencies to combat anti-Asian discrimination. On March 5, his Justice Department announced a battery of initiatives to focus investigative and prosecutorial resources against it. During his first national prime-time address, on March 11, Biden denounced “vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated. ... It’s wrong,” Biden emphasized. “It’s un-American.”
Biden’s administration has a lot to tackle, to be sure. Part of its daunting task is confronting a decay of American decency. Its emphasis on shaming those guilty of targeting Asian Americans, and on prosecuting them, is an excellent start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.