Boy, it didn’t take long for right wing activists and pundits to jump into attack dog mode once President Biden announced he would nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court seat being vacated by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
Ilya Shapiro, a constitutional-law expert and an incoming Georgetown Law professor, decided to get a jump start by posting on Twitter ahead of Biden’s announcement:
“Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid disqualified dozens of liberal and progressive jurists for no other than race and gender.”
The reality is that such racially charged commentary is nothing short of nonsensical. In fact, such pronouncements have had long historical precedent, nor do they violate the law. Where were the objections when former president Donald Trump proudly announced at a MAGA rally that he “intended to appoint a highly qualified woman to the Supreme Court.”
Truth be told, the majority of recent Republican presidents made similar declarations with virtually no resistance from conservative quarters. In the final months of the 1980 presidential campaign, Ronald Reagan promised that he would nominate a highly qualified woman to the Supreme Court if the opportunity provided itself adding: “It is time for a woman to sit among the highest jurists.” His successor, George H.W. Bush, echoed similar sentiments when he nominated Clarence Thomas, but took care to say his pick would not be based on a “quota” or anything other than the best person for the job.
Did Sandra Day O’Connor, Clarence Thomas or Amy Comey Barrett conjure up discussion of asterisks being ascribed next to their names? Did the same right wingers who are now suddenly crying bitter alligator tears lash out in unhinged rage when Trump made his promise less than two years ago? Of course not.
What makes President Biden’s potential nominee any different? I think we all know the answer. In the eyes of many in conservative right wing media and their base of voters, only white or white adjacent people should be considered for the Supreme Court.
There are numerous Black women who are immensely qualified to serve on the nation’s highest court. At the moment, the shortlist likely consists of Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J. Michelle Childs.
Black women have been the most reliable and dedicated base of voters in the Democratic party. Black female representation on our nation’s most esteemed legal body is long overdue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.