National Lampoon’s 1978 movie Animal House gave us the mythical Faber College complete with its motto, “Knowledge is Good.” The motto is a joke about the obvious, but now I feel a need to declare and document that obvious point — and that need derives from the current wave of anti-intellectualism across our state, country, and world.
Pew Research Center in April of 2014 asked a random sample of 3,243 of us where we placed ourselves on a scale of 1 Intellectual to 5 Not Intellectual. One in four opted for “1” intellectual; 42% chose “2.” Some 27% selected the midpoint of “3.” Only one in 20 respondents put themselves on the not intellectual end of the scale. These results were encouraging. Many of us think of ourselves as intellectual, and a sizable majority think we may not quite fit that label but see ourselves implicitly as smart and valuing intellect.
More recent years, however, have seen some disturbing trends and actions regarding our national respect for intellect, in general, and higher education in particular.
Most definitions of knowledge reference facts or ideas or skills a person acquires by study, investigation, observation, and experience. We have many centers of knowledge — national labs, libraries, business and nonprofit research departments, think tanks, etc. The engines of knowledge discovery and transmission, however, are our colleges and universities.
The most recent data are that roughly 35% of the U.S. population has completed four or more years of college. Another measure is the percentage of Americans aged between 25 to 34 who have college degrees.
President Obama in 2009 set a goal of 60% for that measure by 2019. We’re not close; only 48% meet that standard. According to the Educational Testing Service we won’t reach that sixty percent goal until 2041. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development collects data on what it calls “tertiary” education, and the U.S. on that scale ranks behind Korea, Russia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
In 2016 Taking America’s Pulse survey found that more than three in four people believe a college education is financially worthwhile. Yet another 2016 poll, a PRRI/Atlantic survey, asked 3043 of us whether a “college education is a smart investment in the future or is it more of a gamble that may not pay off in the end?” Almost 43% said it was a gamble. Perhaps that latter finding is a reflection on the growing problem of college-related debt.
Politics enters the frame with an EdNext survey in May 2018. Some six in ten respondents thought college professors overall were somewhat to very liberal.
Fewer than one in ten described professors as any degree of conservative. Further disturbing news came from a Pew Research panel a month later. Some 61% of respondents thought the higher education system in the U.S. generally is headed in the wrong direction. Of those respondents, fully half said a major reason was the professors “are bringing their political and social views into the classroom.” Some 54% asserted as a major reason that “Colleges and universities are too concerned about protecting students from views they might find offensive.”
I downloaded the Pew dataset and did a further examination of the data. It turns out those most critical of higher education were those with the least direct experience of college education. Those whose education capped out in high school were the most likely to be critical of professor politics and to have bought the “safe speech” argument. We could call this the “Foxification” of the argument. Unrepresentative stories of professors who tolerate no questioning, or “speech codes” that restrict some controversial speakers bounce around the Fox News and radical right radio and get accepted as the norm by some listeners or viewers.
One wishes those who have been “drinking the Kool Aid” on that argument had greater faith in young people. Nearly all Americans in our colleges are eighteen years and older, eligible to vote, enter contracts, serve on juries and in our military. They have sufficient judgment not to adopt wholesale the liberal views of a sociology professor just as they may not buy every conservative argument from their business or economics professor. Instead, they are in a great place to learn thinking skills to evaluate every argument based on logic and supporting information.
Thus, we return to the fact that knowledge really is good. It pays off in our lifetimes, often in unpredictable ways. We need more people with more of it, and we cannot be afraid of it for fleeting partisan gain.
