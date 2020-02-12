This is a big year for American women as we mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The Amendment was ratified on Aug.t 18, 2020, and it is always interesting to note that the 36th state to ratify, thus securing the amendment, was Tennessee whose legislature approved the ratification vote with a margin of only one. The City of Knoxville recognizes Tennessee’s historic role in this process with both the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Memorial and the Burn Memorial statues in Krutch Park near Market Square.
It had been a long, hard, contentious fight, capping seven decades after the so-called Seneca Falls Convention held in Seneca Falls New York in 1848, as “a convention to discuss the social, civil, and religious condition and rights of woman”. From the beginning, the women’s suffrage efforts comingled with anti-slavery sentiments, and many of its most famous leaders were also outspoken abolitionists. For the next seven decades suffrage activists were vilified, threatened, assaulted, and blocked from their goal by every means available, some legal and some not.
In the final months of the amendment’s state-by-state ratification fight, the League of Women Voters was also born when it was chartered in Chicago on Feb.14, 1920. The leaders of the fight for suffrage wanted to be sure that there would be an organization in existence to assist women as they assumed their new rights as well as to safeguard those rights into the future. It is interesting to note here that almost immediately, the push for a Constitutional Equal Rights Amendment was launched and remains unresolved today.
Although there were earlier versions of the League in this community, the current League of Women Voters of Blount County held its inaugural meeting in January 2005, and since then, has been occupied with voter registration activities and educational programming on a variety of political issues. Our education program topics have included: “Affordable Housing in Blount County,” “The State of Children in Blount County,” “Fake News vs Real News: Telling the Difference,” and “Every Vote Counts: Barriers To Voting.” Those events feature a variety of local and regional scholars and experts to provide facts and perspectives.
Throughout the past 15 years, the LWVBC has also hosted events for citizens to meet and hear from candidates for local, district, and state offices. We believe it is important for voters to hear from their candidates in person, no matter their party or incumbent status.
The local League’s Statement of Purpose says “As a non-partisan group of women and men, we seek to organize and foster open conversation, education, and voter registration. It is our aim to empower people to engage fully in the political process.” Maintaining our nonpartisan status is something we take very seriously, and — in fact — is a requirement of our affiliation with the national League. For example, no one serving on our 7-member Board may support or be affiliated with a political campaign or party. Although our activities and programs are often about political issues, they musts be presented in a strictly non-partisan way.
Despite that, the League of Women Voters of Blount County is widely considered a left-leaning group of women, and so our attempts to include voters and candidates of all stripes in our programs and activities are often thwarted. Bottom line: The League of Women Voters of Blount County doesn’t care whom you vote for; we just want you to vote. And to run. And to become fully engaged in the political process.
In this era of political polarity, where family and friends are deeply divided by rhetoric, it should be reassuring to know that there is one local organization which simply wants to encourage thoughtful consideration of all sides of political issues in preparation for the very important task of voting. Please encourage and join us in our work. And, at the very least, wish us a happy 100th Birthday on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
