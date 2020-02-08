How did our U. S. senators from Tennessee behave during the recent Senate impeachment trial of President Trump? Unfortunately for our republic, very badly. It started with the very first votes on Jan. 22. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn joined party line Republican votes to kill any subpoena of documents from the White House, State Department, Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and Defense Department. They also voted party line not to seek testimony from Mick Mulvaney, OMB Director and acting Chief of Staff; OMB aides Robert B. Blair and Michael P. Duffey, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
Blackburn, within hours of the impeachment trial’s start, appeared to violate the trial rule that “Senators should plan to be in attendance at all times during the proceedings.” While the trial was in progress, she crept away for a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham. Blackburn also spent time ignoring the House impeachment case, instead reading a book critical of Trump opponents.
True to past patterns of dubious Twitter claims, Blackburn then blurted, “Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy?”
Vindman, Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council, received the Purple Heart for wounds he received in a bomb attack in the Iraq War. He also earned the Combat Infantry, Expert Infantryman, and Parachutist badges, Ranger Tab, four Army Commendation Medals, and two Defense Meritorious Service Medals. Of course, Vindman had the courage to testify to Congress about President Trump’s corrupt (and pro-Russia) scheme to use Ukraine aid to promote Trump’s personal political agenda and to cheat in the forthcoming election. No such slight against Commander Bone Spurs is acceptable to Blackburn — so she doubled down with additional claims against Vindman, that he was a leaker in league with a whistleblower.
Neither of Blackburn’s claims have been verified, and those who have looked into them have used terms like “flimsy” and “unfounded.” Retired Brigadier General Peter Zwack said he was Vindman’s commanding officer between 2012 and 2014 during their mutual assignment in Russia. Zwack tweeted in reply to Blackburn, imploring her to please “take these unfounded, corrosive accusations out of the public domain. They’re wrong and hurtful!”
One of Blackburn’s tweets gleefully was retweeted by President Trump. Let us recall that in his first three years in office, as tallied by the Washington Post’s fact checkers, Trump has made 16,241 false or misleading statements. As Trump’s reign of bluster, blunder and crimes begins to crumble, Trump’s rate of lying has been increasing.
As for Lamar Alexander, there was some hope the soon-to-be-retiring U S. senator would cap his career with a courageous vote to have witnesses and documents so all could see items previously unknown and testimony effectively blocked by this president’s machinations. Nope. Alexander laughably asserted that Trump’s actions do not rise to an impeachable offense. He apparently didn’t notice, as in the House hearings and the second volume of the Mueller report, Trump’s twin criminal habits of welcoming, seeking, and even demanding foreign election assistance for himself, and then engaging in obstruction so we don’t learn the full extent of his crimes.
Lamar Alexander’s friend and fraternity brother at Vanderbilt, Richard L. Clinton (now professor emeritus of Political Science at Oregon State University) wrote the following in an open letter to Lamar:
“When, for only the third time in our nation’s history, impeachment of the president must be acted upon, the Senate seems poised to place its imprimatur on the pernicious idea — the hallmark of the Trump Era — that truth is optional, that facts can be rendered moot by childish name-calling or partisan reinterpretation. At such a dire moment, the imperative has never been greater for every senator to consult his or her conscience and to ponder the oath they have sworn: to ‘support and defend the Constitution.’ The Constitution, not the president.”
Professor Clinton called upon to Alexander to remember basic values they both were taught: honesty, civility, decency, and shame. “I can only hope that, at this pivotal point in our nation’s history, Sen. Alexander will muster the courage and reflect on whom he has most admired and why — and on how he wishes to be remembered,” Clinton wrote.
Instead of rising to that level of decency and honesty, Alexander sunk to a new low in partisanship. The result was that Trump’s “acquittal” was as hollow a sham as the man himself. Together with Blackburn, they have set a horrible precedent and diminished the Senate itself.
