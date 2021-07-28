I don’t know how long I’ll be able to take the Tokyo Olympics, but I’m already turned off by the annoying political grandstanding.
Last week,our cocky women’s soccer team took a knee just before the start of their match against Sweden. So did the Swedish team and the referee.
Then, as every international soccer fan knows, the Swedes proceeded to crush mighty Team USA, 3-0, ending its 44-game winning streak and making it very hard for our women to win the gold medal everyone predicted they’d win.
Women’s teams from Great Britain, Chile and New Zealand also proved they could be virtuous social justice warriors by taking to their knees before their games started.
But even without the unwelcome but predictable intrusion of politics, the Olympic Games in Tokyo were not going to be so great to watch. First of all, because of Japan’s recent surge in COVID cases, there are no spectators. Plus, no athletes hugging. No handshakes. No joyous team celebrations. Just empty stadiums and arenas.
Sports used to be a place where for a couple of hours you could escape the never-ending political troubles in the world.
But pro basketball already has been wrecked by the politics that have destroyed its TV ratings and turned off a huge segment of its fan base. The NFL’s TV ratings also have plummeted because of politics.
Now politics are ruining the Olympics.
I know I wasn’t the only American who was not sad when our powerhouse men’s basketball team — composed primarily of NBA all-stars —lost two games in the warmups to the Olympics and then to France in its opener in pool play.
How can anyone feel sad for a bunch of multimillionaires who’ve been taking knees during the national anthem, pointing fingers at their country for being systematically racist and charging half of their white countrymen with being white supremacists?
By disrespecting the country that has given them more freedom, opportunity and riches than any other country on Earth, these social justice athletes — professional and amateur — are only hurting themselves and their causes in the long run.
Because of politics, our Olympics teams don’t make a lot of us proud anymore.
