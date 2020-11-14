I have so many questions.
Why can’t chili exit our bodies as gently as it enters? Think about it. Chili is like that party guest who comes in the front door with a gift and a smile. Then after a few hours of loud conversation, you have to send him out the back door kicking and screaming, waking up all the neighbors.
Why can’t all my high-tech friends just accept the fact that I still prefer my pen and paper, over an electronic gadget? When I refer to my written grocery list, or when I write down an appointment on my calendar, they snicker as if I am carving hieroglyphic writings on a stone tablet. “Why don’t you just put it on your phone?” they will ask, as if I’m permanently stuck in Mayberry.
What can I say? I’m always a few years behind the curve. Back in the 80s, I stopped a car dealer as he entered a restaurant, to kindly inform him that he left his headlights on. I figured he would thank me profusely, and promise to reward me with a big discount at car shopping time. Instead, he eyed me with pity, and explained that new cars were equipped with automatic headlights that turned themselves off. He walked away grinning, probably telling his wife that he should explain air conditioning too, but it would likely be over my head.
Speaking of cars, why don’t we require everyone to display their name and phone number on the sides and rear of their vehicle? And then, install cameras in each car to transmit that information to police and insurance companies when we are tailgating, speeding, or recklessly changing lanes? We would then be cited, and required to pay fines for dangerous driving. Seriously, do we really want to reduce fatal accidents? There’s the solution.
But I still have questions.
Why can’t national politicians be more like our hometown politicians? The local ones are just trying to improve their community, often serving long hours for low pay. But so many of the big-time politicians are egotistical blowhards playing for the cameras with their quid pro comb-overs, and pre-approved talking points.
Why can’t people be as kind and considerate on social media, as we once were in person? Would you walk into church and yell, “Donald Trump is a cheating #@$%+$#&$” or “That $%@#%+#%$ Joe Biden is not my president!” Of course you wouldn’t. So why would you go online and say that to the entire world?
Why would a person go to a professional sporting event, and spend $150 for a front row seat, $30 for parking, and $20 for a hot dog and Coke ... just to sit and stare at their phone for three hours?
So many questions, so little time.
Why do some politicians call news reporters their enemies, when they would have never been elected, without the coverage and publicity provided by those same news reporters?
Why does my Smart TV remote control make me feel so incredibly stupid? TV remotes used to have six buttons: On, off, volume up/down, and channel up/down. My latest remote has a button called AD/SAP, another one called STB, multi-colored buttons with no explanation, and all sorts of little icons I’m afraid to touch. One day out of frustration, I pushed all the buttons at once, and hundreds of flights had to be canceled at several major airports. (Okay, that may have just been a dream, but I can’t be certain.)
Why, after all these years, do people on Facebook still post and share those fake coupons? Think about it, folks. If Lowe’s or Home Depot honored a free $150 discount on every purchase, how many minutes would it take until they had to close for good?
All these questions, just simmering in my brain, and I don’t have the answers ...
Why do people think it’s okay to interrupt the grocery store cashier during your transaction, with a question like, “Don’t y’all have any clean potatoes? These here look like they’ve been in the ground.”
Why do some people drive as if the time trials for the pole position at the Daytona 500 are held in the Walmart parking lot?
Why don’t folks know the definition of the word “literally?” You know, the ones who say, “I’m so hungry right now, I could LITERALLY eat fifty slices of pizza!” I say, we should literally hold ‘em to it.
Why do those quickie oil-change guys take only 10 minutes to change my oil, only to spend the next 15 minutes telling me my car won’t make it out of their parking lot without expensive repairs?
Obviously, I don’t have the answers. If I did, Google would be asking ME the questions.
