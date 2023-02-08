Almost a year ago, I was on the receiving end of a bona fide attempt to ban a book from use in classrooms. For 46 years as a literacy educator in Blount County Schools, I had responded to a few parent calls with questions about a novel or had experienced occasional requests for alternate assignments, usually around religious beliefs. But I had never endured an all-out assault on a text.
Blount County is not an isolated incident. Across the state and the country, attacks on books are happening. The American Library Association reports book challenges and book bans are at a level unseen in decades. The statistics are staggering. According to PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans, 1,648 titles in 138 school districts across 32 states were banned last year.
That means 4 million students in 5,049 schools were denied access to books.
Why the increase? The short answer is politics and a national effort by conservative groups, like the Patriot Mobile Action and Parents Involved in Education (USPIE). Emotionally-charged verbiage is used in debates, on websites, on social media posts. Parents are warned to guard against critical race theory, revisionist history, government schools, workforce development, and gender confusion — nonexistent issues in schools that are used to frighten people. “How to” guides and resources along with lists of books the group wants banned are shared.
Politically-motivated laws and policies that address books and school curricula have been adopted. These policies and laws include restrictions on how teachers address historical and current events, and some laws have resulted in the removal of books containing “divisive issues” — code for race, slavery, and identity.
Tennessee has not avoided the politicization of schools. In 2021 the Prohibited Concepts in Instruction law was enacted. This law lists 14 concepts that cannot be included or promoted in a course of instruction, curriculum, instructional program, or in supplemental instructional materials. Most of the concepts are centered around race. In 2022, the Tennessee House passed HB1944 Obscenity and Pornnography, prohibiting obscene or harmful materials from school libraries. The vitriolic rhetoric included unsubstantiated claims of pornography in school libraries. Country musician John Rich added to the hatefulness when he compared teachers and librarians to “a guy in a white van pulling up at the edge of school when school lets out.”
These laws provide a vehicle for conservative groups to attack local schools and teachers. Last spring, Blount County did not escape the attacks. A Prohibited Concepts Complaint was filed by one person. The claim focused on a text within the state-approved curriculum used in sixth grade, “Dragonwings” by Laurence Yep published in 1975.
After multiple rulings and appeals by the complainant, the Tennessee Department of Education reviewed the complaint. Commissioner Schwinn commended Blount County Schools for the guidance and preparation given to the teachers prior to using the book and stated in her findings: “I have determined that the book Dragonwings does not include or promote any concepts in violation of Subsections (a)(4), (a)(10), or (11).” Commissioner Schwinn concluded by saying, “Blount County Schools may continue to use the book as part of its ELA curriculum.”
We won.
Yet, the District made the decision to not use the novel in 2022-2023. Wait … What?
At the end of the day, the damage of false accusations had been done. Teachers and administrators were fearful. After all, the persons named in the Prohibited Concepts Complaint (of which I was one) could lose their teaching license if found “guilty” of teaching or promoting a prohibited concept, and funding could be withheld from the school system. So the stakes are high.
Fear silences people, but that is what the book banners want — silence.
So what should happen if a parent has a question/concern about a book? Equip yourself by reading the book. Do not rely on reviews or what someone else says. Have a conversation with the teacher, and ask questions about how the book is used in instruction and how the teacher handles sensitive topics that may be in the book. If you still have concerns after having a conversation with the teacher, request an alternate assignment. Parents have always had the right to make decisions regarding instructional materials for their own children.
What should we do when another book banning attempt occurs? How do we combat this trend to ban books that are a truthful look at history? We must stay informed and speak out respectfully. Be prepared to stand up for all books, even those you do not like. Let decision-makers know how you feel. Above all, do not remain silent.
The tragedy of banning books is the negative impact on students, teachers, and parents. Students’ lack of access to books about parts of history, like the removal and resettlement of Native Americans, the Civil Rights Movement, the experiences of immigrants, and slavery, results in gaps in knowledge. Teachers find themselves questioning their choices and fall into the black hole of hyper-censorship. For the majority of parents, another parent’s beliefs about a book are forced on their children. And that’s not OK.
Let’s take a stand.
And remember: We won.
