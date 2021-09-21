Stop all the clocks; cut off the telephone. ... Silence the pianos and with muffled drums bring out the coffin. Let the mourners come. ... Let airplanes circle moaning overhead scribbling on the sky the message He is Dead. ... The stars are not wanted now. Put out every one. Pack up the moon and dismantle the sun. Pour away the ocean and sweep up the woods. For nothing now can come to any good.
— W. H. Auden
I lost a friend last month. A best friend. We buried him on a sad, soggy Saturday night. In the mountains we call home.
It started like so many good friendships. By happenstance. Life just dropped him in my lap. My sister-in-law introduced us. “This is Louie,” I remember her saying. And that was that.
He was friendly and fat. And a little lazy. A good counterpoint to my frenetic, Type A self. But most of all, he was happy. And who wouldn’t be? He had just moved from Tuscaloosa to Rocky Top. Caring not a fig about who could beat whom in football, Louie knew he had won the lottery.
Our whole family took to him. And his death left me pondering what about him we had loved so much.
He was a spectacular listener, for one. Few people can manage that. We’re all too busy trying to tell our own stories. Share our opinions. Make our points. But not Louie. I never once heard him butt in. To Louie, every person deserved a hearing. And so for hours, he would simply listen. That most basic act of love.
I never heard him say a bad word about anybody. Never nursed a grudge. You could show up late for a meeting with Louie or never even show up at all. It didn’t matter. He was slow to anger, quick to forgive. He’s the first one I knew to actually follow Jesus’ admonition to forgive not just seven times. Or even seventy times. But seven times seventy.
Who does that? No one I’ve ever known, and I was a preacher. But Louie did. Over and over. It was as fundamental to his nature as the rain. That’s why I call him the best Christian I ever knew.
And all that stuff Jesus said about not being worried about the future. “Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” Louie got that too. He never wasted a precious second fretting about what he was going to eat, drink, wear or where he would lay his head at night. Louie wore life like a loose garment.
That’s not to say he wouldn’t fight. But it was nearly always in defense of his friends. And who doesn’t want a friend like that? Someone who will go to the mat for you. Even when you’re wrong.
Louie liked simple stuff. You didn’t need to entertain him. Spend money on him. A hamburger was as good as a steak. All Louie wanted was to be in your presence. And at night, after the dishes were washed, (P.S. I never once heard him complain about the food), he could sit and watch TV with you for hours. Old movies, ballgames, sit-coms or documentaries. It didn’t matter. Louie was just happy to be there. That was always the point with Louie. Just being with the people he loved. Or with strangers for that matter. Louie might be a little standoffish at first, but I never saw him refuse affection to anyone.
He liked to walk, so walk we did. All over downtown Maryville. Morning and evening. And, not surprisingly, he had friends all over town. The folks at Hicks and Law Insurance, CBBC and Vienna Coffee House especially were dear to him.
A dog is a magical thing. The whole lot of them. It makes no difference the breed. They travel the world spreading loyalty and love. They never throw you a curve or a slider. Their wagging tails telegraph their mood for all the world to see. In a world full of phonies, dogs are the real deal. Maybe the only real deal.
So perhaps you can understand why losing Louie blew a whole in my heart the size of a milk truck.
Of course, that’s the thing about dogs, isn’t it? They die too soon. That was the lesson of Old Yeller, and why I hated that movie so much as a kid.
But the truth is that nothing in this old world lasts. Not even the stars.
So I close with the words of Tennyson. They were the only comfort I could find on that sad and soggy Saturday.
I hold it true, what ere befall.
I feel it when I sorrow most.
‘Tis better to have loved and lost,
Than never to have loved at all.
