How different can a thing be before it is no longer that thing and becomes something else? How much yellow does it take before the red becomes orange? How much blue before it is purple?
Money has changed the church. Profoundly. An organization that was once dominated by women, slaves and the poor has become mainstream — counting even the rich and powerful among our flock. And since most Americans self-identify as Christian, popular Christian beliefs about money have shaped American beliefs and vice versa.
The Hebrew God had a financial plan. You probably never learned about it in Sunday school. We were too busy memorizing the books of the Bible. But the Jewish God thought a lot about money. Like Bernie Sanders, the Bible can’t seem to quit talking about it.
Every seven years, all debts were forgiven. Noodle on that. You couldn’t charge anybody interest on a loan to begin with, but even if you did, the slate was wiped clean every seven years. One day you owed creditor MosesCard 20 grand; the next day you owed nothing. Zilch. Nada. You can read all about it in the Book of Deuteronomy, Chapter 15. In church-going Tennessee, you can charge people an annual interest rate of more than 400% on a payday loan.
But the real blockbuster happened every 50 years. Jubilee. Not only were debts forgiven. All land was returned to its original owners. So if Uncle Hezekiah had lost the family farm casting lots, you would get it back at Jubilee. In an agrarian society like ancient Israel, this was like getting your money machine back. The Book of Leviticus, Chapter 25, explains it. Even in the off years, there were strict limits about how thoroughly you could harvest your fields. God wanted to make certain there was always enough food left behind for the poor, because — as the Good Book puts it — “He that lends to the poor, lends to the Lord.”
The New Testament is no less startling in its teachings about money. We’ve heard the stories of the Rich Young Ruler, Zacheus, and Lazarus and the Rich Man so many times, they don’t even make a dent in our capitalistic skulls, but what you might not realize is that the early church was a bunch of communists. I don’t mean they were atheistic devotees of Lenin and Marx. It would be a couple of millennia before those troublemakers came along. I mean the early church actually held all things in common. Nobody claimed anything as his own. Just read the first five chapters of the Acts of the Apostles if you don’t believe me. And, here’s the scary part. When one couple held back some of the proceeds from the sale of their land for their own personal use, God struck them dead.
Now, I’m not a communist. Far from it. Or a socialist for that matter. But I am a Christian, and most of you are too. So shouldn’t we at least be trying to approximate what the God of the Bible wants?
Like on payday loans. Should we really allow lenders to gouge low-income borrowers for triple-digit interest?
To our credit, we’ve done something good for the poor when it comes to education. Free universal public education has been a fantastic way to give every child a leg up. Not just the ones with money. But, you should be as concerned as I am about the growing number of families who are bailing out on the nation’s common schools and putting their kids in private schools, oftentimes just segregation academies. I don’t care if the private schools are “Christian” or not. We have a responsibility for all kids. Especially those who don’t have the money to attend a private school.
We could say the same sort of thing about health care. Do you for a minute think that the God who forbade charging interest on loans, mandated the forgiveness of debts every seven years and struck dead a couple who put their own financial needs ahead of their congregation’s would deny medical treatment to anyone? Yet, Tennesseans — who go to church in droves — have refused to expand Medicaid to working-class people who can’t afford private insurance. And here’s the really shameful part. We don’t even have to pay for it. The feds will pick up 90% of the bill.
How is that even remotely consistent with our faith tradition?
Gandhi famously asked, “How is it you Christians are so unlike your Christ?” Though posed as a question, it sounds more like an indictment. But instead of reacting defensively, as I often do, perhaps we should consider his point.
How, indeed?
