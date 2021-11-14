As the Joni Mitchell song goes, “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.” That’s why, this season, I’m finding myself especially thankful for our environment: It won’t be so pleasant later in my life. But I’m also thankful because last week tens of thousands of people were trying to protect my future.
Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12, world leaders, diplomats, scientists and activists met in Scotland to negotiate how to address this threat. I’ll be at the conference for the final days of negotiations and have spent the past couple of months trying to set expectations. After talking with experts in climate science, consulting professors of international relations and reading some history, I believe Glasgow has the best prospects of any climate conference undertaken.
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26 for the 26th “Conference of the Parties,” has the stated goal to “secure global net-zero by the middle of the century.”
While this goal is achievable, the previous 25 COPs have failed to achieve them or even set the right track. The Kyoto Protocol of 1997 later was rejected by President George W. Bush as it did nothing to limit the emissions of developing countries like China and India and subsequently fell apart. Despite the fanfare around the 2015 Paris Agreement, agreed to by all but five U.N. member states, only The Gambia is on track to meet their commitments.
The failure of these previous efforts comes down to the tragedy of the commons. The kitchen I share with three flatmates at my dorm is a perfect example. Because we don’t have an organized chores list or penalties for letting things get dirty, we tend to assume that another flatmate will put the dishes away, take out the trash or sweep the floor. After all, why should I waste my time taking out the trash when Ben probably will? The outcome of this short-term self-interest is a dirtier space for all of us.
The planet faces that same problem. Historically, fossil fuels have been cheaper than green energy, and since everyone else is working to avoid global warming, why would states spend extra? Everyone would prefer that air and oceans not be polluted and over-exploited, but individually they all have an incentive to pollute and exploit. That’s why the previous 23 COPs failed.
Fortunately, history shows there are solutions to the tragedy of the commons, such as phasing out CFC chemicals in products like air conditioning, refrigeration and hairspray. As Jonathan Adler of Case Western University summarized, “The international phaseout of chlorofluorocarbons under the Montreal Protocol was not agreed to until after it became economical to do so.” Not only was the elimination of CFCs agreed to, but it was followed by action! Today, the hole in the ozone layer is closing.
Adler added, “If planet-wide GHG emission reductions are to be achieved, the cost of emission reductions will have to decline dramatically” (“Heat Expands All Things,” Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy, 2011). Countries will simply not engage in poor financial decisions.
Fortunately, this is where Glasgow is different: On balance, wind and solar power already are cheaper than fossil fuels and the price is only going down. A September paper out of Oxford University estimated that the world will “achieve a near-net-zero emissions energy system within 25 years” if green technology is left to develop at its current pace (“Empirically grounded technology forecasts and the energy transition,” Rupert Way, et al., September 2021). To avoid the tipping point, Glasgow may only need to increase government subsidies to green energy to expedite the transition from fossil fuels.
Those minor changes may well have been accomplished in the first days of COP. The EU, US, India and 32 other countries, representing 50% of the world’s economy, have committed to “dramatically scale and speed up the development and deployment of clean technologies and drive down costs this decade.”
Now, experts at the University of Melbourne project that the planet will only warm 1.9 degrees Celsius, down from roughly 2.4 degrees prior to COP26. These are the first credible predictions that global warming can be kept below 2 degrees, though it depends on countries keeping their promises.
Though countries’ pledges aren’t yet enough to stave off 1.5 degrees of warming, the market clearly has spoken. Even as Donald Trump ran on the promise to bring back coal, more coal power plants were retired during his four years than Obama’s eight.
The future is green, the question is whether that future will come soon enough to avert much of climate change’s worst impacts. That is the challenge of COP26, and — to quote Joni Mitchell again: “If we take some time to think it over,” it’s a threat we will tackle.
