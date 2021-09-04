The eminent philosopher George Santayana (1863-1952) is credited with the warning that “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” As a Vietnam veteran turned academic, I devoted my career to developing lessons from the history of that tragic war. Unfortunately, the failure of President Joe Biden to learn from this history has cursed us with the utter disgrace of Afghanistan.
The essential lesson I drew from Vietnam and other insurgencies is that the intervening state should leave behind a residual military force, when it decides to withdraw the bulk of its forces — if it wants to preserve its commitment to the government of its local allies. No lesser figure than Henry Kissinger, the architect of the failed peace treaty with North Vietnam in 1973, has admitted that this failure was due to the lack of the provision for a residual American force after the signing of this agreement.
In this regard, as Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden both sought to end our involvement in Afghanistan, they both ignored military advice to retain a residual force in Afghanistan after a general troop withdrawal. Trump failed to heed the advice from Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis and National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster, to retain residual forces in Syria and Afghanistan. He refused because he called them “unnecessary wars.” Current Secretary of Defense Gen. Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley both urged Biden to retain a residual military force in Afghanistan. Building on Trump’s “unnecessary wars” motif, Biden also refused by declaring that the war in Afghanistan was not in America’s national interest.
As a history lesson, what can a residual force accomplish? In these insurgent wars, local forces are trained to fight the American way of war. It is a fighting style relying on offensive air power dependent upon pinpointed targets fed electronically by “targeteer” troops on the ground. A residual force would retain this air power combined with embedded American targeteers in Afghan combat units. Critically, a small group of American civilian contract technicians would be responsible to keep the planes flying. In short, a residual force would be a low-cost option to retain a stabilizing, and potent, American military presence to prevent the military overthrow of our allied Afghan government.
As noted, the foreign policy failure of Afghanistan belongs to both Presidents Trump and Biden. In truth, Trump’s Doha Agreement for the withdrawal of all American forces negotiated at the end of his term was a document of surrender that set up the final American defeat in Afghanistan under Biden. The onus for this humiliating defeat, however, rests with Biden for at least four egregious blunders.
One was his absolute refusal to leave any residual force, despite the failure of the Taliban to honor the provisions of the Doha Agreement. This lack of American will emboldened the Taliban to launch their August offensive.
Second and moreover, Biden added to this by the treachery of pulling out the civilian contractors vital to keeping the Afghan Air Force flying. Without this air support, the Afghan Army simply could not fight, and quickly crumbled.
Third, if No. 2 was not treachery, the American pullout from Bagram Air Base was. This facility was the absolute citadel of American military power in Afghanistan. In mid-July, the Americans secretly vacated the base in the middle of the night, without telling their Afghan allies. Understandably, the Afghans felt betrayed — and abandoned.
Finally, in abandoning Bagram, the Americans shamefully left intact in Afghanistan a staggering $85 billion inventory of advanced weaponry. This consists of some 80,000 vehicles (including 4,700 Humvees and 2,000 armored vehicles) plus 400 aircraft that include 40 advanced jet fighters. (The U.S. military said Tuesday all of the left-behind equipment was demilitarized and is inoperable.) To put this “gift” to the Taliban in perspective, this treasure equals the entire defense budget of India, the third highest in the world. Someone needs to be fired for this.
President Biden has tried to justify this defeat by saying that after killing Osama Bin Laden in Afghanistan in 2011, staying in that country was no longer in the American national interest. Leaving that question aside for the moment, one impact of the American defeat is worth noting. In the drive of ISIS to establish a caliphate in the Middle East, a “romance of the guerrilla” took fire drawing impassioned Muslim youth from around the world to the ISIS standards. After the crushing ISIS defeats in Iraq and Syria, one defeated terrorist lamented, “There is no use in fighting the Americans,” and ISIS recruitments dried up. But now, with the Taliban’s glorious victory over the Americans, the romance will take fire again — and come after us.
In this aftermath, 90 retired admirals and generals have signed a petition calling on Austin and Milley to resign. The one to resign for the disgrace of Afghanistan should be President Joe Biden. By failing to learn from history, he has exposed America as a friend not to be trusted.
