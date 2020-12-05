My first book on the Vietnam War (1960-1975), “The War Everyone Lost — And Won,” was published in 1984. In the book’s last paragraph, I concluded: “Thus, in losing a revolutionary war, the Communists went on to win the war itself. But in adopting a conventional war strategy, they won by a means they should have lost. The United States, on the other hand, won a war it thought it lost, and lost by default what it could have won.”
It took me 12 more years to publish another book explaining this. What I simply meant was that most historical events are multidimensional, and winners and losers can be different along different dimensions.
In this same spirit, we have just been through “the election that everyone lost — and won.”
Taking the winner first, the big enchilada, of course, was the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. But first I tip my hat to the American people, who, despite the coronavirus, voted in unprecedented numbers: more than 155 million, or two-thirds of the electorate. In a first pass, the results were clear. Unlike 2016, the popular vote and the Electoral College commitments aligned. Biden won the popular vote by more than 6 million votes and the Electoral College commitments by 306 to 232.
Probing these results further, some curious contrasts emerge. A quick glance at the electoral map shows that each man won 25 states. But pulling the election down to the county level, the results become skewed. Trump won across 80% to 90% of America’s land area, while Biden won the mainly coastal counties that produce 70% of the nation’s wealth.
During the election year, both campaigns focused virtually all their efforts on the battleground states. Before the election, the Real Clear Politics average poll of polls had Biden ahead in these states by 5% to 7%. But the election results showed Biden winning the battlegrounds as a group by 49.4% to 49.3%, a margin of just one-tenth of 1%. Whatever the larger numbers of the overall election, Biden’s victory was razor thin in these pivotal states.
Regarding the loss dimension, the Democrats were expecting a “blue wave” to flow from Biden’s win, pulling in coattail victories for U.S. congressional and state races. If anything, the reverse occurred.
A massive shift in seats to the Democrats in the Senate did not happen. The Republicans held on to 50 seats, and probably will win at least one of the remaining two senatorial contests in Georgia, thereby retaining a majority. The big surprise was in the House of Representatives. Here Democrats were counting on gaining 12 seats. Instead, they lost 12. This gross miscalculation reduces their control of the House to a historically small four seats in the 435-seat chamber. At the state level, Republicans added 40 senate seats and 192 to the lower chamber houses and assemblies.
The irony of the 2020 election is that while winning the presidency, Joe Biden lost seats he should have won down ballot for Democrats, and Donald Trump, while losing reelection, won coattails for Republicans he should have lost.
Beyond the candidates, it is impossible not to notice that the big losers in this electoral cycle were the polls. Pollsters assured the nation that they had worked out the bugs that plagued the 2016 election, but their performance was even worse in 2020. At the grand level, the same Real Clear Politics average poll of polls had Biden winning the general election by 10 points. In fact, his margin of victory was 4.3%. A list of polling miscues could go on and on, but the enormity of these mistakes is best highlighted by the Senate. The polls led the Democrats to believe that after the election, the Senate would be theirs to ram a progressive agenda down conservative throats because Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Joni Ernst, Lindsey Graham, Steve Daines and Tom Tillis all would go down to defeat. Instead, all five won handily.
Sadly, the biggest loser in the 2020 election was public trust. This election did not overcome the toxic past four years of our national politics. If Trump is to be denounced for refusing to concede Biden’s victory, Democrats bear a huge responsibility for never accepting, and doing everything in their power to undo, the election of Donald Trump in 2016. Now, according to one poll, 60% of Republicans feel the 2020 election was unfair. Another reported it at 95%. Either way, this history and level of distrust no longer can be sustained.
The net effect of the 2020 election, however, is to offer the country an opportunity. Reviewing the state of our branches of government, we now have a decisively conservative Supreme Court that will ensure that legislation will be confined to the legislative branch. With both the Senate and the House of Representatives so closely divided, to get anything done, Democrats, Republicans and President Biden will have to re-embrace the bipartisan politics of shared governance, just as the framers intended.
Overall, considering all these losses and wins together, the real winner of the 2020 election is the Constitution of the United States.
