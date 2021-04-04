Words matter. No doubt. But I have no delusions about the impermanence of mine. They’ll be lining the bird cages of Blount County tomorrow.
Still, I write to recommend a few words to all of us. And, not coincidentally, they are the rarest words in the English language. I honestly can’t recall when I last heard or said them:
Good point; I’ve changed my mind.
Close mindedness. It may be our single biggest challenge. As a friend once said to his very opinionated pastor: “You’re so narrow-minded your ears rub together.” I laughed when I heard it and, yet, we’ve become a nation of narrow-minded people.
It’s no surprise. The human brain is prone to snap judgments. We take in new information and in a microsecond compare it to everything else we have experienced and already know — or think we know — to be true. Those initial impressions, accurate or not, rarely change.
I’ve seen it in the courtroom. Studies show that most jurors decide a case after each side’s attorney makes his opening statement. In other words, before a single witness is sworn or a single bit of evidence is offered into proof. People just decide. It’s what we do.
I suppose it’s how we survived on the plains of Africa when competing with faster and stronger adversaries who threatened our food supply. Is it them or us? Our tribe or our enemies? You probably didn’t have long to decide.
In today’s tech-savvy world, your smartphone and laptop know how you think. What you like. And they feed it to you by the jug full. The Democrats could never be right because they’re anti-American. Taking us down the path to socialism. Or ... Republicans can never be right because they’re selfish. Racist. Taking us down the path to fascism.
This sort of dualistic, either-or thinking has only heightened our biological tendency. Reinforced our closed-mindedness. Left us in silos surrounded by our ideological twins.
Of course, it’s hogwash — this silly notion that we’re always right and they’re always wrong. Just ask your parents, spouse or children if you’ve ever been mistaken, and they’re likely to fall over laughing. “You? Of course not!” they’ll say and, then, start laughing again.
Sorry, guys, but men are especially bad about this. That’s because our self-confidence vastly exceeds our knowledge or our talent. Maybe it’s the testosterone. I’m not really sure. But I do remember a famous business consultant saying that whenever he asked a room full of men how many of them graduated in the top 10% of their class, about three-fourths of the hands would shoot up. With that kind of self-confidence, no wonder it’s hard to change our minds!
Learning new things is the very essence of life. If we’re put on Earth to do anything, it must include becoming a wiser human being.
Of course, wise and smart are not the same. Tucker Carlson is smart. So is Rachel Maddow. But I wouldn’t call either of them wise. Particularly Carlson.
A guy who is pretty wise is Bishop Stephen Charleston of the Episcopal Church. His Native American upbringing and philosophy give his theology a sensitivity and depth that is lacking in much of Western Christianity. That is to say he intuits as well as he thinks. Listens as well as he speaks. Here’s what he had to say about closed-mindedness:
“Open the closed mind, Dear God, and I believe we can do the rest. We do not pray for every challenge to be removed, every disagreement and struggle, but the one thing we seem to have the most hardship with is the simple willingness to see clearly, to think critically, to accept new facts and to learn from them so we may change. That is the logjam in our flow of knowledge. It blocks the river of learning and leaves us in a stagnant pool of fear and suspicion.
“A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but a concrete mind is a terrible burden to bear. Not just for ourselves but for everybody around us. Lord, hasten the day when these words become commonplace.”
Great point; I’ve changed my mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.