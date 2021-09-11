Riding on the top of a double-decker bus in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is a surreal experience. First, you panic for the pedestrians below, pleading to God that the driver already hasn’t hit them. If you recover your senses, though, you will witness in some neighborhoods patriotic pageantry that exceeds the most devout corners of America.
Cregagh Road is one such neighborhood. Being predominantly unionist, or in favor of remaining with the UK, Union flags and the Ulster Banner adorn lampposts and are strung between homes over the street. Near the southern end sits the Museum of Orange Heritage, dedicated to preserving and teaching the cultural history of protestants in Northern Ireland since the Protestant King William III defeated the Catholic James II and conquered (or liberated?) Ireland.
In the museum’s name and message, “heritage” is continuously stressed. Run by the Loyal Orange Institution (Orange Order), a protestant fraternal social organization, the museum contextualizes the order’s origins, runs through the history of Protestantism in Ireland, and presents its position on current and past affairs. Running thickest through the exhibits, though, is justification for taking pride in Protestant heritage.
The museum proudly notes that every first minister of Northern Ireland from the country’s 1921 inception to the dissolution of local rule in 1972 was a member of the order. It neglects, however, to mention the disenfranchisement of largely Catholic Irish residents that ensured parties loyal to the UK would maintain power.
It displayed a picture of the Rev. Ian Paisley, a member of the order before his passing, but did not address his role in sponsoring paramilitary bombings or his firebrand rhetoric that incited sectarian violence. It is not a museum about art, nature or history, but culture.
In my years living in East Tennessee, I have come across thousands of Confederate “stars and bars” battle flags on lawns, trucks and people. When I ask people with Confederate tattoos or hats why they brandish a flag that fought to preserve slavery and destroy our nation, their responses are constant: “Heritage.” It is such a strongly held value in Blount
County, we have a whole high school named after it.
The Orange Order buys into the same heritage argument. Much as a Tennessean waving the flag of rebellion will tell you they didn’t support slavery and perhaps even reject the Confederacy, the museum rejects the killing of civilians during the “Troubles” and made a point of saying it, “cannot be allowed to happen again.” However, it is an asterisk rather than a preface.
The museum is not balanced but biased, but is that necessarily a bad thing?
Every morning, I wake up to NPR news playing and soon after read our local The Daily Times or The Tennessean. My social media reflects this but goes a step beyond. A few months ago I realized the problem with only listening to NPR: Their focus is telling the story rather than analyzing it. That’s not to say they don’t summarize the positions of various factions on an issue, but they rarely devote more than 100 words to it.
It is for this reason I’ve started following both the National Review and the New Republic. One is a conservative magazine and the other progressive, but they take the time to persuade and explain their personal analyses of the topics.
Walking through the museum, I knew things were missing, but I imagine the curators accept that. Dig deep enough into anyone’s closet, from Martin Luther King to George Washington to Mary Todd Lincoln, and you’re bound to find skeletons. Yet we still title our streets “MLK” despite his adultery.
In everyday life, we choose what to remember. That statue stirs us with pride for momentous achievements in democracy rather than the great moral failings that remained unaddressed. We are not indentured to our heritage but independent products of it. Though we cannot avoid being influenced by our past, we certainly have the power to steer the course it takes us on.
September marks the end of the annual marching season, when Protestant parades bring drumming, cheering and bringing the color orange to neighborhoods across Northern Ireland. Routes have sometimes included strongly Catholic neighborhoods in an effort to assert dominance or intimidate. They often have sparked riots and killings.
The Orange Order continued its parades under the banner of heritage this year. It did so because its ancestors did. Those ancestors also terrorized Irish Catholics, but today’s Orange Institution “stands for the rights and freedoms of everyone to live in peace and equality.” Some Tennesseans brandish the stars and bars yet consider slavery unequivocally detestable. The question to ask ourselves: Where should we draw the line? How do we make heritage an inspiration rather than an excuse?
Note: The Museum of Orange Heritage did not respond to a request for comment.
