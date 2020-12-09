A nation without heroes is a nation adrift. A nation adrift is a dangerous thing.
Fortunately, America still has her heroes. And not just in Army fatigues. Our teachers, health care workers, first responders — even grocery store clerks — have risen to the occasion time and again over the past year. A weary nation will be forever in their debt.
But the aftermath of this year’s presidential election has given us a whole new crop of heroes, and many of them wear the black robe.
We all know about the poll workers who clocked countless hours for little or no pay, risking constant exposure to COVID-19 and, in some cases, death threats in order to ensure the security and reliability of America’s biggest election.
But what do you do when the president — the most powerful person on Earth — won’t accept the result of that election and, instead, claims it was rigged? Stolen. That his political adversaries are “horrible people” and that President-elect Joe Biden is a “crook.” That the same margin of victory he called a “landslide” back in 2016 is now too close to call.
In America, you go to court.
And that’s what the Trump campaign has done. Not once or twice but more than 50 times! Oftentimes appearing before the very judges Trump himself appointed. And time and again, America’s judges have done what we hired them to do. Considered the evidence and applied the law to the facts without regard to party affiliation or personal views. They called the balls and strikes exactly as they saw them.
Now, listen to what one federal judge — himself a Trump appointee — had to say about the president’s claims. “Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and, then, proof. We have neither here.”
Other judges have issued similar rulings. “This court has been presented with strained legal arguments and speculative accusations unsupported by evidence. This cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter much less all of the voters.”
I like this one because it’s so self-deprecating. “Federal judges have a lot of power — especially when issuing injunctions — and sometimes, we may even have a good idea or two. But the Constitution sets out our sphere of decision making, and that sphere does not extend to second-guessing and interfering with a state’s reasonable election rules.”
Remember absentee mail-in ballots? The kind the president and first lady used? Despite people’s fear of in-person voting due to COVID-19, the president wanted most of these ballots thrown out. At least in the states where he lost. Again, not surprising that he didn’t have much luck.
The most the president’s lawyers accomplished was to get their poll watchers in Pennsylvania moved a few feet closer to the action. That and convincing more than half of registered Republicans that the election was rigged and Biden is an illegitimate president-elect.
So, thank God for America’s judges. The keepers of the Constitution. The caretakers of our collective conscience. These members of the third branch of government are the guardrails between democracy and despotism. Never have they been more necessary, and never have they shone more brightly.
The second bunch of heroes is a small group of moderate U.S. senators — led by Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney and Democrats Mark Warner and Joe Manchin. These brave souls have broken rank with their own party leaders to forge a bipartisan compromise that will keep COVID-19 from crashing the economy and sending America into a depression. Workers and small businesses are desperate for relief, and it appears that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have no choice but to support the compromise bill.
COMPROMISE! Can you believe it? We haven’t seen that word in a while though it is the secret to good governance. Let’s hope this second COVID relief bill will be the drum roll for better days ahead.
I normally would not single out this third batch of heroes, but what we once saw only dimly is now seen clearly in the aftermath of the election. Our president did not represent the values of the Grand Old Party or the man who founded it — Abraham Lincoln.
The Lincoln Project comprises many lifelong Republicans who took it upon themselves to unseat their own party’s presidential nominee. Standing up to your enemies is hard. Standing up to your friends is even harder. I don’t know many Democrats who would have had that courage if, say, a socialist had won the party’s nomination. But this little band of committed Republicans provided Biden’s margin of victory in key battleground states. The family of Republican war hero John McCain did something similar in the traditionally red state of Arizona, and they, too, are worthy of praise. Not because they voted for Biden, but because they put country ahead of party.
That’s heroic. Lincoln lost at least four elections before becoming president, but I don’t recall him ever accusing his opponents of fraud. Here’s what I do recall: Lincoln was a hero. Heroes matter. And this fall has shown that America still has more than her fair share.
