I believe that Black lives matter, but I don’t want to defund the police. I am progressive, but I don’t support a wealth tax. I am conservative, but I condemn Donald Trump. And yes, I did say I am both progressive and conservative.
Chances are, some of what I have just written sounds completely contradictory to you, yet I believe every word.
A recent focal point in the education debate has been Critical Race Theory, an issue that has become more an issue of one’s political tribe than actual policy. A skeptic trying to better understand CRT will quickly encounter a hurdle to the most basic question: What is it?
Many reliable sources shy away from a concrete definition, and available definitions vary significantly. An official Trump administration document implied that CRT teaches that “the United States is an inherently racist or evil country” and that some races are inherently evil.
Such a definition, however, is unrecognizable to those who first created CRT. Kimberle Crenshaw, the UCLA professor who coined the term, told MSNBC, “Critical Race Theory is the study of law and how it has been part of the infrastructure ... upon which racial inequalities have been based.” Objectively, from the sale of slaves to fake literacy tests for voting to red-lining neighborhoods by race, Crenshaw’s CRT is not only rooted in fact but necessary for a complete understanding of American history.
Without a consensus on the definition, arguments for and against CRT amount to ships passing in the night.
Not dissimilarly, the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement against Israel can be difficult to pin down. On the one hand, its official stance is rather simple. It “upholds the simple principle that Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity” and urges boycotts, divestments and sanctions “to pressure Israel to comply with international law.”
However, some founders of DBS have independently argued that the movement is against the very existence of an Israeli state. Those arguments are not the organization’s official stance, but they come from the mouth of its leaders. Those factors considered, what would a “BDS supporter” implicitly support? What does that label mean?
The definition dilemma is just as strong with the display of the Confederate battle flag, impossible to miss in Blount and most of the South. When I first moved here in seventh grade, I was shocked to see so many people proudly flying and wearing the symbol of a failed rebellion against the United States primarily to protect slavery. I have since come to learn that very few who display the flag do so as a symbol of “White power” or because they would have preferred the CSA to the USA. To most, it solely is a symbol of their heritage.
All of these symbols and terms create division where often there is none. Supporters of CRT do not believe that all White people are racist; many, if not most, BDS supporters do not want to annihilate Israel; those who fly a Confederate flag are rarely conscious racists. However, many critics think exactly the opposite: CRT is Marxist, BDS is antisemitic and those who wear Confederate tattoos are white supremacists.
The solution to these problems comes from a relatively recent event. In 2018, the Hot Dog War was at its height. “Is that culinary staple of America a sandwich, a taco or its own thing?” That was the question that shook my school lunch table to its core.
In an effort to settle the dispute, Stephen Colbert interviewed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, asking her “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” The Justice replied, “You tell me what a sandwich is and then I’ll tell you if a hot dog is a sandwich.” The Notorious RBG brought light to what should have been an obvious truth.
Someone saying they believed a hot dog was a sandwich does nothing but show their definition of a sandwich. Ironically, where you sit depends on how you see the show. Such is the case with CRT, BDS, the Confederate flag and even the commonplace “progressive,” “liberal,” “leftist” and “conservative.”
I was told from a young age not to judge a book by its cover. Now I better understand the benefit of that approach. The problem with a label is that it makes us forget that the person behind it is greater than any one category. As the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard said, “Once you label me, you negate me.”
