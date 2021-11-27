You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometime, you just might find. You get what you need. — The Rolling Stones
The decision of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and five of her “progressive” House colleagues to vote against the new infrastructure bill — which included billions of dollars for their home districts — is part of a disturbing trend in American politics. The hundred percenters. These illiberal liberals voted against the interests of their own constituents because infrastructure was not joined to a larger smorgasbord of do-gooder legislation that at one time included health care subsidies, tax reform, universal child care, paid family medical leave, free college tuition, climate initiatives and a partridge and a pear tree. The willingness of these six young Democrats to sacrifice the good on the altar of the best (as they viewed it) does not bode well for America. All they wanted was everything. When they didn’t get it, they decided to torch the place.
Hundred percenters. Table pounders. Bloviating gas men. Red-faced ideologues who sooner would give a mile than an inch.
Of course these Democratic fire eaters have nothing on their Republican counterparts. Donald Trump was a Hundred Percenter in Chief. When he couldn’t win the popular vote, he decided to settle for the Electoral College. When he couldn’t win in the Electoral College, he did what hundred percenters do. He turned the game board over.
The willingness to thrust one’s own interests and opinions ahead of everyone else’s — to demand the whole pie instead of a piece — is the bane of democratic societies. To steadfastly deny the possibility that I could be wrong and others right is as corrosive to democracy as battery acid.
Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the Bible is not surprised by all of this. Scripture is rife with Pharaohs, Caesars, Ahabs and Jezebels. Even measly Adam wanted to be God. The more interesting question is why do intelligent people follow such a leader?
It must be his passion. His certainty. And his nerve! People admire the decisive strong man. Especially during times of uncertainty and turmoil. Napoleon, Mussolini, Stalin, Hitler and Castro all were wildly popular for a season. Until people realized there was a high price to be paid for dissent. That it’s my way or the gulag. Just look at what is happening to the 13 House Republicans who voted for infrastructure.
Policies come and go. Higher taxes, lower taxes. More for defense, more for education and health care. Like dirty dishes, there always will be more to wash. But what America cannot abide — what democracy cannot abide — are the small-minded brats who want to break all the dishes.
In a pluralistic republic such as ours, you never get everything you want. N-E-V-E-R. Politics is a feast of half loaves. Demi-tasses. Leftovers.
Someone asked me the other day what we can do to course correct the nation’s drive to Armageddon, hit the brakes, stop the madness before it’s bullets that are flying instead of angry words.
I talked to him about trickle-up democracy. About how important it is that local government is done properly when national and state government seem to have gone awry. I talked to him about how the Maryville City Council has three Republicans and two Democrats, and nobody cares. That as best I can tell, Alcoa does pretty much the same. Concerned citizens serve because they want to solve the problems facing our community, not advance tribal politics.
I’m no Pollyanna. No one’s interest is served by pretending America’s problems aren’t deep and real. But I can tell you this: There’s not a dime’s worth of difference between any of us. We all want the same things. Our two political parties just have different ideas about how to get there. That doesn’t mean one side is the angels and the other devils. We’re all streaked meat.
Pass the word.
