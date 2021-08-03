Ben & Jerry’s announced in July it will end sales of its ice cream in occupied Palestinian territory. The West Bank joins Hong Kong, Morocco and Russia in seeing sales of the American ice cream curtailed over human rights concerns. Setting aside the merits of these individual decisions, it’s as refreshing as a cone of Cherry Garcia to see a large corporation taking its morals seriously.
Whereas much of history saw special interests battle in politics, we are fortunate to see those roles largely reversed. We owe this most directly to consumers pressuring corporate America to act ethically and, ultimately, to the journalists and columnists who inform and persuade those consumers.
It was on the back of the printing press that our country’s finest achievements in social progress were realized. The popularization of democracy and expanded personal liberties is owed largely to the opinions of Thomas Paine in pieces like “Common Sense.” The pamphlet, published in 1776, denounced British rule over the 13 colonies. Paine’s writings swayed and impassioned many colonists and made the calls for independence too loud for the Continental Congress to ignore. Indeed, it could be argued that an editorial founded America.
It was muckraker journalists like Ida B. Tarbell whose coverage of monopolistic business practices and oppressive working conditions ushered in the Progressive Era. The writings of H.L. Mencken against Prohibition eventually led to the repeal of the disastrous 18th Amendment. In the 1920s, Louis Isaac Jaffe’s columns convinced Virginia to adopt legislation to prevent lynching by making it a state crime.
But for every Thomas Paine preaching patriotism, there was a Samuel Seabury pleading for loyalty.
Had Seabury been barred from publication, history may not have changed significantly. But were Paine censored, America as we know it would be very different. Before the muckrakers of the early 20th century, Americans typically worked 12-hour days, and neglect in manufacturing meant their food was often tainted with disease or shards of glass. Before Jaffe’s Pulitzer-winning editorials, lynchings in Virginia were an annual occurrence. But news, both informative and persuasive, held companies and governments accountable in all instances.
Were it not for newspapers, corporate America would continue its political machines and politicians would represent the money rather than the citizenry. Instead, the news media, by offering a variety of voices who compete to change the audience’s minds, ensures that profit-driven businesses consider an ethically conscious public. In this way, reporters and columnists force a moral compass, though admittedly an inconsistent one, on big business.
For the better part of this year, I rolled my eyes when I saw Ben Shapiro in the Opinion section and considered asking The Daily Times to stop publishing him.
What changed my mind was a recent series of letters to the editor I exchanged with a local resident regarding a column I wrote (“Why (and how) the US should intervene in the Holy Land,” June 22). The author was kind enough to engage in a constructive dialogue, presenting informed rebuttals for reader consideration. What touched me most was the reader’s willingness to apologize for moments when the rhetoric got rather harsh. While I stand by my thesis, the author persuaded me on some of the particulars of the issue. The reader has my utmost respect.
This was especially welcoming after a local Facebook page called me “biased,” “anti-Israel” and “jejune” and effectively denounced the entire paper for publishing my work. The experience helped me to realize that however much I may disagree with Shapiro, we would be poorer without his contributions.
Rather than perpetually condemning a writer for an unpleasant Op-Ed, wouldn’t it be better to consider and critique the merits of each idea? Even if we don’t like Bruster’s vanilla milkshake, shouldn’t we try their chocolate or strawberry? Readers should write letters to the editor when they feel motivated to share their voice. That’s how we might sway Ben & Jerry’s to keep their products in Israeli settlements or Chick-fil-A to shift its charitable donations. But we also should keep in mind that even the best of us sometimes try pistachio ice cream. That is to say, we are imperfect, learning and inevitably wrong (that includes this jejune college student).
I am reminded of the hopes of Paul in his first letter to the Corinthians. I wish it was in my heart, in the heart of whoever wrote that Facebook post and in the hearts of all:
“Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”
