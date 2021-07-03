What is a patriot? With July 4 here and Jan. 6 still in the rearview, the question appears rather urgent.
I would say that a patriot is one who loves his country and is willing to die — or to live — for it, whichever the circumstances require.
Walk down to the courthouse war memorial, and you will see the names of patriots. People who literally gave their lives for their country. But stop by the hospital, police or fire station, your neighborhood school or even your local grocery store, and you’ll find thousands more who risked their lives for America during the recent pandemic. I think we’d all agree that people willing to die for their country are worthy of the name patriot.
But not everyone is called upon to die, to face the bombs, bullets and pathogens that must be faced in times of crisis. The rest of us have the safer — but in some ways equally challenging — job of living for America. Day after day. Year after year.
What does patriotism look like for us?
Well, there’s more to it than waving the flag. Let’s just agree on that. Waving a flag no more qualifies you as a patriot than waving a Bible qualifies you as a Christian.
Being a patriot — living for your country — requires some understanding of what your country actually is. Are we simply defending the motherland? That would qualify you for patriotism in Russia, China or even North Korea. Or is true patriotism deeper than that? “The greatness of America,” wrote de Tocqueville, “lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.”
There it is — the key to American exceptionalism if, indeed, we have any.
The story of America is a story of a people. Not a tribe united by bloodline or kinship but a people united by principles and ideals. America’s story is the quest of that people to live up to those ideals. To actually be a place of liberty and justice for all. To become a more perfect union.
We said we believed in due process and equal protection of the law — it’s right there in the Constitution — but we really didn’t, did we? Certainly not for women, indigenous tribes and people of color. And for many years, not even for Catholics and Jews. Or Muslims. Or the handicapped. Or gays and lesbians.
I will say it again. The story of America — and the hard work of patriotism — has been the struggle to live out our creed. To actually attain those high-flung words from our low-flung founding fathers who, as it turns out, were as flawed as we are.
The assault on our citadel of democracy — the U.S. Capitol — was a wake-up call to how lost and confused many Americans have become. Too many have elevated loyalty to a person or party above loyalty to country. America without her democratic institutions, including the rule of law and the peaceful transition of power, is like mom’s apple pie without the apples.
America is only America when we guard those rights we cherish for ourselves for all others. And, ironically, my rights are best guarded by doing exactly that.
Think about it. The Baptist in Alabama need not worry about his rights in a public school. Most of the school board members think and worship exactly like him. But put that Baptist in Moab, Utah, or White Plains, New York, and things are different. Likewise, a Mormon may have it made in Moab, but not so much in Montgomery. He needs that Constitution and Bill of Rights. In America, we aspire to be a place where your freedom of speech and religion is protected everywhere. Not just where you are in the majority. Because here’s the thing, we’re all in the minority somewhere.
Being a white, male, straight, Christian property owner does not make me one whit more American than my brown-skinned, agnostic neighbor at the apartment building down the street who became a naturalized citizen last month. At least she had to study the Constitution, take a test and actually swear her allegiance to it. The rest of us were just lucky enough to be born here.
So for this year’s July 4th celebration, I challenge you to dig a little deeper. Shoot your fireworks, wave your flag and enjoy your hotdogs and hamburgers by all means. But ask yourself this: Am I reading a newspaper? Staying informed? Listening to the other side? Standing up for others who may not look, love or worship like me? Measuring the words and deeds of every politician — as well as my own words and deeds — against those transcendent points of reference to which our founding fathers set our course two and a half centuries ago? Liberty. Justice. Equality. Because democracy is not self-executing. It requires hard work. Eternal vigilance as founding father James Madison put it.
We have a lot to be grateful for in America. A whole lot. Two hundred forty-five years of freedom for any is an impressive run. But the events of the past year make clear there is still a lot of work to be done. Enjoy your Independence Day celebration, but after you finish picking up the red, white and blue bunting, let’s get to work ensuring that we make it to 246.
